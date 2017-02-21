REVEALED: 38 new CQ projects to deliver 229 jobs

AN INDIGENOUS cultural centre and museum will be one of the big projects funded by $1.1 million grant for Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council.

A $260,000 upgrade to Blackboy Camp infrastructure and $160,000 to upgrade Baralaba Weir water pumps are among the list of 11 projects, which will soon be funded under the Works for Queensland Program.

The cultural centre and museum will be part of an upgrade to Duaringa Hall for $132,000.

A further 27 projects will be funded in the Central Highlands, with $2.68 million set aside for upgrades to the Emerald Botanic Gardens, new playgrounds, and footpaths.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said councils across the state had embraced the grants, which are aimed at job creation.

"These projects will deliver 229 jobs for Central Highlands and Woorabinda, adding to the 430 jobs which will be supported through projects already announced in Rockhampton and Livingstone," she said.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said the projects would have an immediate impact, with work to get underway as soon as possible.

"By focusing on local grassroots projects, this program will really make a difference to our community and the people who need it most," Cr Hayes said.

"It's a really innovative initiative and we look forward to working with the State Government and the community to ensure this funding is put to good use."

Central Highlands Regional Council's 27 projects for its $2.68 million include:

$420,000 for new walk and cycle pathways, water points, solar lighting and landscaping in Emerald Botanic Gardens

$1.6 million for playground, park, community and sports facilities across the Central Highlands

$215,000 to upgrade the Emerald shopping precinct footpaths

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council's 11 projects for its $1.1 million allocation include: