REVEALED: 7 key items discussed at Rocky council meeting

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher sat at the helm of the Rockhampton Regional Council meeting on Wednesday morning as vote counting continued for the mayoral vacancy.

It was the first meeting back for the year and it was a full house with all councillors in attendance.

Despite four out of seven councillors competing for the mayoral position, there was no animosity in the air.

The agenda was filled with various reports, the first one being the deregistration of a company which was formed as part of the proposed Carmichael Airport arrangement but as this is no longer being pursued there is no commercial reason to keep it registered.

Second up was an update to a number of cycling maps.

TMR requested endorsement of some changes to council’s priority route maps for cycling changes.

Councillors discussed areas in the region where new cycling routes were most important with Councillor Ellen Smith specifically mentioning routes were needed in Gracemere and on the Capricorn Highway.

A development application was approved for a dual occupancy on Lakes Ck Rd as the next matter of business.

A formal document was presented to the council table on the Botanical Gardens and Zoo Implementation Plan.

General manager community services Alicia Cutler spoke to the councillors about the project and explained it was an official document compiled from the workshops and site tours staff and councillors had done.

A tender was released last week by council for concept design for a redevelopment at the Botanic Gardens and Zoo.

There were some questions around timing of the project and overall all councillors were very enthusiastic about the project.

As Ms Cutler has moved into a new role, new chief financial officer Marnie Taylor presented her first report with the Summary Budget Report for the first half of 2021/21 financial year.

Rates notices have gone out this week and most income and expenses figures are in line with expectations.

Council’s total investments amount to $56m and total loans amount to $127.6m.

It was discussed which projects were suitable for submission for grants in the Australian Government’s Building Better Regions Fund.

Council staff presented the North Rockhampton Sewerage Treatment Plant Augmentation, Rockhampton Zoo Entry and Amenities and Waste Management Collaboration.

Various other projects were discussed around the table and the matter was to go to a workshop session on Thursday.

Councillors also signed off a letter of support for CQUniversity’s application for the Drought Resilience Research and Adoption Program.

The meeting closed to the public at the end for a confidential item relating to outstanding infrastructure contributions as rates against the land.

Council will meet again on February 9 where they could be a new mayor in the chair.