REVEALED: $7 million retail precinct opening in north Rocky

GROCERY shopping, eating out and childcare minding options are about to increase dramatically for residents in the Park Avenue area with a huge multi-million dollar development tracking towards completion.

Stanthorpe-based developer Steve Kay of Powercat Realty and Developments revealed to The Morning Bulletin a retail development worth in excess of $7 million was expected to open in Main St by Christmas.

Mr Kay, who was flying back to Stanthorpe today after visiting the construction site this week, said a Supa IGA, childcare centre and much more was taking shape at 28 Main St, next door to the Park Avenue Hotel Motel.

The 6,069sq m property has been vacant since at least 2007 when it last changed hands.

Mr Kay said the development had been in the pipeline for some time now and was on track for an end-of-year opening.

"Works at the site have been going on for a few months. The roof has pretty much finished going on and the walls are up but there is a lot of work to go,” Mr Cay said.

"Weather being kind, we are anticipating handing over the premises of the IGA and childcare centre to the tenants for their fitout in early September.

"We hope to have the IGA and childcare centre open by Christmas.”

Mr Kay revealed an 800sq m IGA centre would be complimented by a 75-place childcare centre and a further three to four speciality tenants.

"We are in negotiations with a number of possible tenants and there is a lot of focus on food based businesses such as a cafe and take-away stores,” he said.

"The IGA operator has about 12 or more stores in south east Queensland and the childcare centre will be owned and operated by Brian Westerhout. He has a number of centres and we actually just constructed a new one for him up in Mackay.”

The Morning Bulletin understands Mr Westerhout owns and operates My School Child Care & Kindergarten with his partner Melanie.

Mr Kay said Powercat were developing the retail centre on behalf of investors.

"We're based in Stanthorpe but have properties as far north as Proserpine and south to the border,” he said.

"We are country people that represent a number of investors. We see Rockhampton as a strong regional area.

"This is our first development in Rockhampton.”