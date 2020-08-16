Menu
A former hairdressing salon in Frenchville has been leased.
Property

REVEALED: 8 shops leased in flurry of property activity

Melanie Plane
16th Aug 2020 10:07 AM
NEW BUSINESSES could soon open across the Rockhampton region with a flurry of leasing activity in the past few weeks.

Commercial real estate data has revealed a number of shopfronts in prime locations have been leased.

A stand-alone shop across the road from the northside library at 161 Berserker Street, Berserker was leased on August 9, while a former cafe just up the road at Shop 1 of 185 Berserker Street has also been leased.

The 78 sqm site is located on the corner of Berserker and Livingstone streets and close to high profile tenants such as Peter Boodles Quality Meats.

It appears Filipino Cafeteria has opened at the site – despite the new lease only being listed in the past week.

The north side of the Fitzroy appears to be attracting the majority of the leasing activity at the moment, with two other sites in Berserker and Frenchville also being snapped up in recent weeks.

A high-profile, modern office site in the Metro Complex on the corner of Musgrave and High streets – formerly home to National Hearing Care – has been leased.

Meanwhile in Frenchville, Shop 3 of 392 Dean Street has also been leased.

The shop was previously occupied as a hairdressing salon and with all plumbing in place, it could be expected a similar business will open at the site.

On the opposite side of the river, a new tenant is expected to move into East Street soon at number 124.

It is understood tech business Consulting One is relocating to the site, located between Coffee Society and Mark Bunt Menswear, from its current Denham St location.

Other notable, recent leased properties include the former Movement Improvement site at 85 Denham Street, an office and retail space at Capitol Court at 14 Denham Street and a retail/office space at 299 Richardson Road in Kawana.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

