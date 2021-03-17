Revealed: AFL makes call on last-minute injury rule

The AFL has confirmed a controversial medical sub will be employed for this season.

Despite calls for a concussion sub to be introduced, the AFL has made an 11th hour decision to broaden the use of a 23rd man for each team.

The call to sub off a player must be made by each team's doctor on the basis the player cannot play out the match.

While the injury must be game ending - unless it is a concussion - the player can play the following week.

The medical sub has raised eyebrows as it leaves the rule open to exploitation.

For example, a club could remove a tiring player and put on a fresh replacement to add some extra run.

It remains unclear what injuries constitute the need for a medical sub.

There is uncertainty about soft tissue injuries and muscle tightness.

If subbed out with concussion the player will miss the following week as part of the AFL's new 12-day stand down period.

Footy boss Steve Hocking is fronting the media at midday.

