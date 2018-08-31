REVEALED: 'Ancient' tax rule giving Rocky workers a raw deal

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow called for urgent action to change ancient tax rule which sees Rockhampton workers more than $6000 worse off than Yeppoon workers.

WORKERS in Rockhampton are up to $6000 a year worse off than those living in Yeppoon, Rockhampton Regional Council has revealed.

Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) concessions are an important factor in attracting and retaining employees to "remote areas" and "eligible urban areas" with the regions designated by the Australian Tax Department based upon 1981 Census population data.

Under the current system, Rockhampton is classified as non-remote and Yeppoon, located just 40 kilometres from Rockhampton, is classified as a "remote area" and eligible for FBT concessions.

At its meeting this week, the council identified the current classification of tax system as inconsistent, leaving regional communities like Rockhampton at a disadvantage.

Modelling was undertaken by the council comparing residents living and working in Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

Yeppoon workers earning approximately $66,464 per year with either a mortgage of $300,000 or renting at $400 per week would be $4707 or $6838 per year respectively better off than those living in Rockhampton (including utilities deductions).

The Morning Bulletin understands to be eligible for the FBT concessions, you have to be working for an employer offering salary sacrificing, live and work in the same designated area and meet ATO's criteria.

Workers who lived in Yeppoon but worked in Rockhampton would not be eligible for the concession.

Speaking at the council meeting, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow drew attention to the fact that people living the equivalent distance of Yeppoon away from Rockhampton but still within Rockhampton's local government area were unable to qualify for the remote area FBT concession.

She called for it to be "urgently reconsidered" by the Australian Taxation Office as one of the recommendations made by the council in its submission to Wednesday's Rockhampton hearing by the Standing Committee on Industry, Innovation, Science and Resources.

"The ancient list is having unintended consequences to some areas and leaves a lot to be desired," the council's submission said.

"There needs to be some incentive for business to locate in the regions and out of south-east Queensland. It is important for the vitality and sustainability of Queensland."

The submission recommended that the ATO "undertakes to review the application of the Remote Area FBT concessionary scheme to regional centres such as Rockhampton that are disadvantaged by the current classification system and consider the adoption of a consistent approach to its implementation".

An ATO spokesperson said the statutory tests were determined by legislation and it designated accommodation as "remote" if it is not in an eligible urban area and is both at least 40 kilometres from the centre of an eligible urban area with a population of less than 130,000.

Changes to this situation would have to be legislated by Parliament.

Council CEO Evan Pardon said their submission addressed a range of issues including connectivity in regional communities, decentralisation of government and private entities, and the terms of trade between mining companies and local businesses.

The council's list of 15 recommendations about how the mining sector could better support business in regional economies hoped to address some of the challenges faced by both regional communities and the mining sector.