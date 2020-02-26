REVEALED: Are you in Capricornia’s worst area for drugs?

A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime across all Rockhampton

NEW QUEENSLAND Police Service data has revealed the intricate details of drug crimes in the Rockhampton region.

Using the data, it can be determined where, when and how often Queensland Police Service officers hand down charges in the Rockhampton region.

In the past three months, police have charged people with 417 offences through the Rockhampton QPS Patrol Group which includes suburbs in Rockhampton, Gracemere, Mt Morgan Yeppoon, Byfield and The Caves.

Drug offences are the second most common in the region, behind theft.

Perhaps surprisingly, the data shows most charges, by a significant amount, are handed down around 10am.

As for the most common day, police pick up on average 32 offenders every Thursday, 28 on Wednesdays and 25 on Fridays.

Monthly figures show drug offences on the decline after peaking at 143 in December.

There were 135 charges laid in January and so far in February, there has been 111 charges.

In a technicality, the worst single street for drug offences in the region is Etna Creek Road – the access to the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

There have been 13 offences there in the past quarter.

As for drug arrest ‘hot spots’ on the south side of town, 20 arrests have been recorded on Bolsover Street, six were recorded on Patrick Street in Allenstown, and nine occurred in the vicinity of the Rockhampton Hospital.

On the north side of the Fitzroy River, the worst two streets were Burnett Street in Berserker (six offences) and Farm street in Kawana (seven offences).

In the direct vicinity of the Northside Plaza on Musgrave St, 12 offences were recorded in the past three months.

Mount Morgan did not ­record a single drug offence in the last quarter, the data shows.

As for communities outside of Rockhampton: the offences recorded are as follows: