Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime across all Rockhampton
A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime across all Rockhampton
Crime

REVEALED: Are you in Capricornia’s worst area for drugs?

Jack Evans
26th Feb 2020 4:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW QUEENSLAND Police Service data has revealed the intricate details of drug crimes in the Rockhampton region.

Using the data, it can be determined where, when and how often Queensland Police Service officers hand down charges in the Rockhampton region.

A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime across all Rockhampton
A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime across all Rockhampton

In the past three months, police have charged people with 417 offences through the Rockhampton QPS Patrol Group which includes suburbs in Rockhampton, Gracemere, Mt Morgan Yeppoon, Byfield and The Caves.

A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime in South Rockhampton area
A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime in South Rockhampton area

Drug offences are the second most common in the region, behind theft.

Perhaps surprisingly, the data shows most charges, by a significant amount, are handed down around 10am.

As for the most common day, police pick up on average 32 offenders every Thursday, 28 on Wednesdays and 25 on Fridays.

Monthly figures show drug offences on the decline after peaking at 143 in December.

A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime in North Rockhampton
A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime in North Rockhampton

There were 135 charges laid in January and so far in February, there has been 111 charges.

In a technicality, the worst single street for drug offences in the region is Etna Creek Road – the access to the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

There have been 13 offences there in the past quarter.

As for drug arrest ‘hot spots’ on the south side of town, 20 arrests have been recorded on Bolsover Street, six were recorded on Patrick Street in Allenstown, and nine occurred in the vicinity of the Rockhampton Hospital.

A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime on the Capricorn Coast
A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime on the Capricorn Coast

On the north side of the Fitzroy River, the worst two streets were Burnett Street in Berserker (six offences) and Farm street in Kawana (seven offences).

In the direct vicinity of the Northside Plaza on Musgrave St, 12 offences were recorded in the past three months.

Mount Morgan did not ­record a single drug offence in the last quarter, the data shows.

As for communities outside of Rockhampton: the offences recorded are as follows:

ripple-effect tmbcrime tmbdrugs worst streets
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QAS rush to drug incident at CQ prison

        premium_icon QAS rush to drug incident at CQ prison

        News Paramedics were called to the scene just before 2pm.

        • 26th Feb 2020 4:28 PM
        CQ pub owner denies alleged racist comment

        premium_icon CQ pub owner denies alleged racist comment

        News A woman says a pub owner of racially vilified her sons

        • 26th Feb 2020 4:02 PM
        Mum drink driving six times over with unrestrained child

        premium_icon Mum drink driving six times over with unrestrained child

        News Child was climbing over car seats, mum had open bottle of wine

        Ambos attend CQ school twice as bullies attack

        premium_icon Ambos attend CQ school twice as bullies attack

        Crime Family deal with ‘sad situation’ after shocking start to school year