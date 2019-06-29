REVEALED: Big names set to rock this year's River Festival

WITH just two weeks to go, the 2019 Adani Rockhampton River Festival line up has been revealed.

Partygoers can look forward to hearing the latest sounds from some of Australia's leading bands and artists, including Alice Ivy, Ellie Drennan and The Vanns.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said that there will be a smorgasbord of entertainment to suit every taste.

"With just two weeks to go until the festival starts, I'm delighted to announce we have over thirty artists performing over the festival weekend across two different stages. Some of them you'll recognise as home grown locals, and others are coming from farther afield, Cr Strelow said.

"Friday night will see contemporary blues band Werewolves of Melbourne headline the Main Stage with a high octane set that is sure to have you dancing.

"If that's not your thing, the Quay Stage will feature a River Queens show. Headlined by Alice Ivy - who has supported Billie Eilish at sell out shows in Sydney and Melbourne - it will exclusively showcase women in music.

"Alice Ivy will be heading to the Main Stage on Saturday to join a range of great performers including The VANNS, an indie and alt-rock band from Wollongong.

"Finally on Sunday Ellie Drennan - who in 2015 became the youngest ever winner of The Voice Australia at age 16 - will lead another amazing line up for us all to enjoy.

"As there will be so much on, you'll want to make sure you have the Rockhampton Events app downloaded. It lists all that's happening and you can make your own schedule so you don't miss anything.

"I am absolutely delighted at the range of performers our Advance Rockhampton team have secured for this year's festival, and I cannot wait to see it all come together just two weeks from now.”

For the full line up and more details on each act head to www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au, where you can also access a Spotify playlist of this year's artists.

To download the app go to www.rockhampton.eventapp.com.au or search for the 'Rockhampton events' app in your app store. Tap 'current events' to access the River Festival line up.