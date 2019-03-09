REVEALED: Big plans to revitalise East St strip

VISIONARIES: Rockhampton Gelatissimo's David Lim, Lynn Byun, Joshua Bobadilla and Dimitri Kondilis have a plan to boost the CBD's night life and cultural scene.

Sean Fox

IT WAS 10am on a rainy day in East St, Rockhampton, when The Morning Bulletin was given an exclusive scoop on the new method to bring the CBD back to life.

But two Rockhampton visionaries Dimitri Kondilis and Gelatissimo Rockhampton's David Lim dreamt of sunnier times for the historic strip.

Sean Fox

They've devised a plan to revitalise the city's main street to recreate the bustle to its former glory.

Mr Lim is opening a Gelatissimo pop-up shop in an empty premises that has been vacant for 60 years.

"It's (East St) not active like it used to be, as meant to be,” he said.

It will be open today from 5pm to midnight and will continue to operate on other Saturdays.

Lynn Byun and Joshua Bobadillo came on board to provide their musical stylings to help give a boost to the CBD's night life and cultural scene.

Mr Kondilis told The Morning Bulletin Rockhampton Regional Council was supportive of their vision to revive East St.

Stay tuned to see how their passion project unfolds.

Drive-through debacle

IT'S quiet around lunchtime at the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre taxi rank, but in a few hours the drivers will be in prime position to watch the traffic snarl.

"There was only a little bit of dirt but they wanted a Maccas there and stuff everybody else,” one cabbie told The Morning Bulletin.

With only four spaces behind the speakers, cars lining up to enter the McDonald's drive-through are blocking access to and from the centre's carpark during peak restaurant hours.

Jann Houley

The cabbies say they haven't seen an accident yet but there's been a lot of honking and dirty looks.

"Some people hang back and leave a space for drivers to exit the carpark, but at some times they're all the way back to the highway,” they said.

"People bring their kids here for breakfast on the way to school, and again on the way home.”

Taxi drivers have seen police patrol the area but no arrests, despite commuters resorting to driving up the wrong side of the entries.

"Some people get hot under the collar and others are pretty civil about it, but at the end of the day somebody came up with a really bad design.”

Ambition

FORMER Mount Morgan resident Judith Masters, nee Hinz, released her third novel in the Belleville family trilogy, Return to Prior Park, on February28.

" I remember the English classes at Mount Morgan High - my favourite lessons,” she said. "At 14 I said I wanted to be a writer, but it was an unlikely ambition then.”

Mrs Masters said Rockhampton featured (in disguise) as a setting in the novel.

Contributed

"The whole storyline begins with the American soldiers being camped around Rocky, something my dad George Hinz told me about,” she said.

"Before he and Mum moved up Mount Morgan way, they had a farm out at Ridgelands and he sold milk and cream to the American camp.”

For more information, head to www.jmary masters.com for free reading of four chapters from each of the books within the trilogy.

There will also be buying options such as purchasing eBooks.

Mrs Masters said Rockhampton Library should be stocking her new book on its shelves.

"Yeppoon library has already ordered,” she said.

Just Like Me

FROM the age of 14, Rockhampton songwriter and recording artist Michael Walker has honed his craft. And it has all paid off. He has just released a new song called Just Like Me.

Contributed

Walker's big break came in the 1980s when he appeared on several video shows, including Countdown.