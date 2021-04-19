REVEALED: Bookings surge for newly opened Yeppoon Salon

The brand new Statix Hairworkz salon at Yeppoon is now open! PIC: Contributed

A Central Queensland hair salon has opened its doors at a third full-time location, and is offering a wide range of products to cater to a wider demographic.

Statix Hairworkz owner Vanessa Sherwood said the new store in Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre was completely booked out on her first morning on Monday, April 19.

“Everyone’s been incredibly welcoming, there’s been a lot of curiosity,” Ms Sherwood said.

It has been about six to eight weeks in the making, and Ms Sherwood said the decision to open was quite spontaneous, given she had called Yeppoon home for about 11 months now.

“Since I’m based here, it definitely made sense to open a store here,” she said.

The new store will offer a standard selection of hair products, as well as new professional natural products, for customers that prefer chemical-free.

Ms Sherwood said there was a demographic for those living more natural lifestyles in Yeppoon, and she hoped to expand this new range to her other salons in Rockhampton’s City Centre Plaza, Gracemere Shoppingworld, and her mobile services at Bluff.

And Statix plans on starting new wellness nights for women in the future, and Ms Sherwood said it was a service that had been missing for so long.

The new Yeppoon salon is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday between 9am to 5pm, and Thursday from 9am-7pm.

It’s open on Saturdays from 8am-2pm and Sunday based on need.

You can visit Statix Hairworkz’s Facebook page here.