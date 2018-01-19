Menu
Revealed: Bully readers' favourite restaurant

More than 750 votes were taken in our online restaurant poll.
More than 750 votes were taken in our online restaurant poll. Rob Williams

THE Rockhampton region's food lovers have spoken.

More than 750 votes were recorded in The Morning Bulletin's favourite restaurant poll which finished earlier today.

And the winner is (drum roll)....Ferns Hideaway.

The Byfield restaurant secured nearly 25% of the overall poll.

A quick look at their menu and you can see why.

Popular Italian restuarant Pacino's came second with 17% and Whisk Cafe was third with 14%.

Don't miss next week's Morning Bulletin where we look to go behind the scenes of our favourite restaurants to discover the secret recipe to their success.

The final count of the top 11 was: Ferns (25%), Pacino's (17%), Whisk Cafe (14%), Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant (11%), Cafe Bliss (6%), Headrick's Lane (5%), Gracemere Hotel (4%), Demedios Cafe (4%), Bartlett's Tavern (4%), Project Mex (3%), The Edge Restaurant & Bar (3%).

This was not a scientific poll and as any local will tell you there are plenty of great places to get a feed in the Rocky region, particularly if you like steak.

