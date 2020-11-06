REVEALED: Cap Coast’s worst streets for drug crime

THE PAST three months have proved somewhat troubling for the residents of the Capricorn Coast as the area grapples with drug crimes.

According to recent Queensland Police crime data, an alarming 77 drug-related offences have been recorded over the past 90 days.

Unfortunately, it was Yeppoon and nearby surrounding areas which totalled the highest percentage of those crimes – 57 to be specific.

Almost 60 drug-related crimes took place at Yeppoon over the past three months.

Both Emu Park and Keppel Sands proved somewhat less troublesome comparatively, recording a respective 17 and three incidents each.

However, it was Svendsen Rd at Zilzie which took the unflattering top honours with six drug-related crimes to its name.

Lamberton St and James St at Yeppoon recorded four offences each, while the same was logged for Hartley St at Emu Park.

Fortunately, the area fared considerably better compared to Rockhampton in which 96 drug offences took place in the past month alone.

So where are all of the other offences occurring? From the data, we’ve narrowed down some of the areas worst streets for drug offences.

ILLICIT: Large hauls of methampethamine recovered by police. Picture: File photo

YEPPOON

Lamberton St, Yeppoon – 4

Todd Ave, Yeppoon – 2

Skelton Dr, Yeppoon – 1

Yeppoon Crescent, Yeppoon – 2

Ranger Dr, Yeppoon – 2

Jeffries St, Yeppoon – 2

Park St, Yeppoon – 2

Queen St, Yeppoon – 1

James St, Yeppoon – 4

Hill St, Yeppoon – 1

John Ln, Yeppoon – 1

William St, Yeppoon 2

Birdwood Ave, Yeppoon – 2

Anzac Pde, Yeppoon – 2

Barry St, Yeppoon – 2

Tanby Rd, Yeppoon – 2

Tabone St, Yeppoon – 2

Yeppoon Rd, Yeppoon – 1

Wattle Ln, Cooee Bay – 2

Scenic Hwy, Cooee Bay -2

Matthew Flinders Dr, Cooee Bay – 1

Cathne St, Cooee Bay – 1

Geldard St, Cooee Bay – 1

Cedar Ave, Taranganba – 1

Scenic Hwy, Lammermoor – 1

Bottlebrush Dr, Lammermoor – 1

Mark Rd, Bondoola – 3

Cassam St, Hidden Valley – 2

EMU PARK

Large St, Emu Park – 1

Phillip St, Emu Park – 2

Emu St, Emu Park – 1

Hartley St, Emu Park – 4

Lindsay St, Zilzie – 3

Svendsen Rd, Zilzie – 6

Monte Carlo Ave, Zilzie – 1

KEPPEL SANDS

Limpus Ave, Keppel Sands – 3

REPORT DRUGS: There are currently four ways to report a drug dealer or suspected drug lab:

Report online

Report directly to your local police station

Contact Policelink on 131 444

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 (only if you wish to report anonymously)