Revealed: Capricorn Coast’s champions honoured

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Emu Park Lions, Citizen of the Year Susan Pullar, Living Legend Elizabeth Goodsell, Livingstone Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry

OVER 200 people turned out to honour individual and local groups who volunteer their time and energy to inspire pride in our community at this year’s Livingstone Australia Day Awards ceremony at the Yeppoon Town Hall with community stalwart Susan Pullar taking the Citizen of the Year Award.

Elizabeth Goodsell was named Living Legend, a new award for Livingstone which recognises the years of volunteer community service given by those nominated.

Yeppoon Volunteer Surf Lifesaver Jack Newton was named Young Citizen and Emu Park Lions Club was awarded this years Community Group Service Award.

The Livingstone Mayors Award was given to Bungundarra, Adelaide Park, Maryvale, Cooberrie and Woodbury Rural Fire Brigades after the amazing volunteer efforts they put in during the November bushfires.

Fundraiser, volunteer treasurer and Adult Leader for the Capricorn Coast Girl Guides over the past 35 years, Susan Pullar was beside herself with joy on accepting her award for doing what she loves.

“I want to thank the judges, Livingstone Shire Council and the community for recognising the volunteer work I have done over the past 35 years as a volunteer and a member of the Girl Guides Association,” Ms Pullar said.

“Guiding is a voluntary job, and over the years I have been able to empower, shape, enjoy and see young girls grow into confident young women.

“Some go on to be leaders and role models in our society.

“I love the outdoors, which is what I bring to my volunteer roles within the association.”

Throughout her time with Girl Guides, Susan has been known for her vision to empower girls and young women to grow into confident, self-respecting, responsible community members, while also being the driving force behind the organisation’s leadership and personal development.

Chair of the Australia Day Awards Committee Councillor Nigel Hutton congratulated the nominees and winners for their valuable contributions.

“Indeed, the committee and judging panel were extremely fortunate to read the inspiring stories that make each nominee so deserving of recognition,” Cr Hutton said.

“One of this year’s nominees is as young as 5 years old, which is heartening to see and proves age is no barrier when contributing to your community.

“One of the greatest honours we can offer our friends and neighbours is to celebrate their success, dedication and service to our Shire.

“On behalf of the committee and judging panel I would like to extend our congratulations to both the winners and all the nominees for the 2020 awards.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig said these awards provide an opportunity to acknowledge the fantastic work, and often exceptional contributions that our community champions make each and every year.

“Whether through service clubs, involvement in sport, the arts or fields as diverse as protecting our environment and contributions to the economic development of our shire, it is their selfless contributions that truly define Livingstone Shire as the vibrant, inclusive and caring community we live in today,” Mayor Ludwig said.

“On behalf of the community and Council, I salute and commend both the winners and the worthy nominees for their outstanding service and commitment both to the Livingstone community and our region.

“I would also like to thank and commend Councillor Hutton and this year’s awards committee members for their fine efforts in selecting the winners, noting they would have had some challenging deliberations given the high calibre of nominees once again this year.”

The 2020 Australia Day Award recipients

Living Legend – Elizabeth Goodsell;

Community Group Service Award – Lions Club of Emu Park;

Young Citizen – Jack Newton;

Citizen of the Year – Susan Pullar.

Mayors Award – Bungundarra, Adelaide Park, Maryvale, Cooberrie and Woodbury Rural Fire Brigades