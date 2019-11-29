Revealed: Capricorn Film Festival winners announced

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga meet with Aussie actor Michael Caton and others associated with this year’s Capricorn Film Festival.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga meet with Aussie actor Michael Caton and others associated with this year’s Capricorn Film Festival.

AS THE western sun sets on the 2019 Capricorn Film Festival, it’s time to celebrate the films and documentaries screened to the Central Queensland community and importantly its winners.

CAPS Jury includes the six feature films and documentaries screened over the four day event, with the winner named, Bellbird. Kiwi hit Bellbird screened as part of the opening night celebrations lead by Australian actor and Festival Patron Michael Caton and star Cohen Holloway who was in attendance and part of the post screening meet and greet.

New Zealander Cohen Holloway has also stared in The Breaker Upperers, Boy the Movie and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

“Awesome news! Brilliant to hear and congrats to the other films screening at the festival”, said the producer of Bellbird, Orlando Stewart.

“Well deserved to Hamish and the team behind the film”, festival director Luke Graham said.

CAPS Short Film Festival concluded the fifth year destination film arts event, held on the Yeppoon beachfront amphitheatre and an enthusiastic crowd watched short films from Australian and international filmmakers, compete to be CAPS World Winner.

This year saw filmmakers tell stories about gender, physical, political, family and social norm issues but it was a West Australian filmmaker who’s short film which tells the story of an astronaut pondering on the quietude of space who won the top prize.

The Quiet by Radheya Jegatheva is loosely based on a 2016 short story by the director titled Silence which was the overall winner of the Mundaring National Youth Section for the KSP Speculative Fiction Awards and a High Commendation for the 2016 Rees Prize for Young Writers under the auspices of The Fellowship of Australian Writers.

“Oh my god!, wow that's so amazing. there were so many brilliant films playing, I was just happy to have the opportunity to screen my film alongside theirs”, filmmaker Radheya Jegatheva, Festival Director, Luke Graham said.

“Congratulations to our festival winners, finalists, judges and attendees who made our fifth year one to remember.”