REVEALED: Capricornia’s favourite cafe as voted by you

Spencer and Ayden Chapman celebrate their business Coffee Society's victory in the 'Best Cafe' competition.

CAFES across the region have gone head to head this week, their customers battling it out online to win them the title of ‘Best Café’. The polls are now closed, and the results are in.

The competition was fierce, with only a few votes separating 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th place.

Coming in at 5th place was The Fast Lane Drive-Thru Coffee for its amazing customer service. Just a few votes ahead in 4th place was Yeppoon’s Whisk Café, for its stunning location and delicious menu. Café Bliss took out 3rd place for its individualised focus on customer service. Gus’ Coffee on George Street came in at 2nd place for its reliable coffee and excellent customer service.

Finally taking out the top spot, with a landslide win, was Coffee Society, for its exceptional customer service, wide range of options and delicious coffee.

For owner Ayden Chapman, this win “means the absolute world.”

When you walk into Coffee Society, Mrs Chapman’s aim is that you leave with a strong coffee and a smile on your face.

For her, being voted the best café comes down to speed, efficiency and quality.

“We try to know exactly what your order is, so when we see you in line, we know exactly what your order is going to be, we put it through straight away and have it ready before you even get to the till - all while maintaining the quality,” she said,

When it comes to options, Coffee Society prides itself on having something for everyone. From strong coffee, turmeric lattes and homemade baked goods, to a full vegan and vegetarian menu, Mrs Chapman made sure to go the extra mile to ensure everyone was catered for.

“It’s not hard to build a menu around what people want… to me it’s just common sense,” she said,

1. Coffee Society

2. Gus’ Coffee, George Street

3. Cafe Bliss

4. Whisk Cafe

5. The Fast Lane Drive-Thru Coffee