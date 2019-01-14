REVEALED: Central Queensland's best primary schools of 2018

AS parents tick off the school book lists before a new school year, we've compiled a list of the region's top-rated primary schools.

Ratings for primary schools in 2018 were published on the Better Education website, a resourced aimed at helping parents understand the outcomes of Australia's schools.

The Morning Bulletin has included schools in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gracemere and surrounding areas.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School prep student Therni Nanayakarra and principal Christine Hills pictured in 2016. Michelle Gately

The highest rated primary school was Rockhampton Grammar School, with a ranking of 99.

Second was Wowan State School at 98.

The overall academic results are reliant on a number of factors including socio-economic background of students, and enrolment criteria.

Rockhampton Grammar School Prep D in 2018. Tamara MacKenzie ROK140218tkrgs3

TOP 5 PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Rockhampton Grammar School - 99

Wowan State School - 98

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School - 96

Stanwell State School - 95

The Caves State School - 95

Stanwell State School prep students in 2017. Contributed

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND PRIMARY SCHOOL RATINGS 2018

Allenstown State School - 70

Banana State School - 92

Baralaba State School - 67

Bluff State School - not rated

Bouldercombe State School - 84

Byfield State School - not rated

Cawarral State School - 75

Comet State School - not rated

Coowoonga State School - not rated

Crescent Lagoon State School - 79

Depot Hill State School - 71

Dingo State School - 83

Gogango State School - not rated

Gracemere State School - 71

Keppel Sands State School - not rated

Marmor State School - not rated

Parkhurst State School - 73

Port Curtis Road State School - 79

Ridgelands State School - not rated

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School - 96

Rockhampton Special School - not rated

Rolleston State School - 87

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - 90

St Benedict's Catholic Primary School - 86

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - 78

St Paul's Catholic Primary School - 75

St Peter's Catholic Primary School - 80

Stanwell State School - 95

Taranganba State School - 83

The Caves State School - 93

The Hall State School - 70

The Rockhampton Grammar School - 99

Waraburra State School - 76

Westwood State School - not rated

Wowan State School - 98

Yeppoon State School - 72

Some schools are not included in the list as they were not listed on the Better Education website