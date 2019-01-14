Menu
FILE IMAGE.
FILE IMAGE.
REVEALED: Central Queensland's best primary schools of 2018

14th Jan 2019 11:31 AM
AS parents tick off the school book lists before a new school year, we've compiled a list of the region's top-rated primary schools.

Ratings for primary schools in 2018 were published on the Better Education website, a resourced aimed at helping parents understand the outcomes of Australia's schools.

The Morning Bulletin has included schools in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gracemere and surrounding areas.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School prep student Therni Nanayakarra and principal Christine Hills pictured in 2016.
Rockhampton Girls Grammar School prep student Therni Nanayakarra and principal Christine Hills pictured in 2016.

The highest rated primary school was Rockhampton Grammar School, with a ranking of 99.

Second was Wowan State School at 98.

The overall academic results are reliant on a number of factors including socio-economic background of students, and enrolment criteria.

Rockhampton Grammar School Prep D in 2018.
Rockhampton Grammar School Prep D in 2018.

TOP 5 PRIMARY SCHOOLS

  • Rockhampton Grammar School - 99
  • Wowan State School - 98
  • Rockhampton Girls Grammar School - 96
  • Stanwell State School - 95
  • The Caves State School - 95

Stanwell State School prep students in 2017.
Stanwell State School prep students in 2017.

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND PRIMARY SCHOOL RATINGS 2018

  • Allenstown State School - 70
  • Banana State School - 92
  • Baralaba State School - 67
  • Bluff State School - not rated
  • Bouldercombe State School - 84
  • Byfield State School - not rated
  • Cawarral State School - 75
  • Comet State School - not rated
  • Coowoonga State School - not rated
  • Crescent Lagoon State School - 79
  • Depot Hill State School - 71
  • Dingo State School - 83
  • Gogango State School - not rated
  • Gracemere State School - 71
  • Keppel Sands State School - not rated
  • Marmor State School - not rated
  • Parkhurst State School - 73
  • Port Curtis Road State School - 79
  • Ridgelands State School - not rated
  • Rockhampton Girls Grammar School - 96
  • Rockhampton Special School - not rated
  • Rolleston State School - 87
  • Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - 90
  • St Benedict's Catholic Primary School - 86
  • St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - 78
  • St Paul's Catholic Primary School - 75
  • St Peter's Catholic Primary School - 80
  • Stanwell State School - 95
  • Taranganba State School - 83
  • The Caves State School - 93
  • The Hall State School - 70
  • The Rockhampton Grammar School - 99
  • Waraburra State School - 76
  • Westwood State School - not rated
  • Wowan State School - 98
  • Yeppoon State School - 72

Some schools are not included in the list as they were not listed on the Better Education website

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners