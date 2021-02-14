REVEALED: Central Queensland’s shocking STD statistics

Queensland Health have released their Sexual Transmitted Diseases figures for 2020, with Central Queensland expieriencing several increases. Picture: Shuttlestock

Queensland Health has released data on Central Queensland’s sexually transmitted disease rates just in time for Valentine’s Day.

COVID-19 lockdown and travel restrictions seemed to have stemmed the transmission of chlamydia with 878 cases being registered, down from 956 last year.

However, Gonorrhoea numbers increased from 313 to 220 and nurse unit manager from Cairns Sexual Health Service Simon Doyle-Adams commented on the increase.

“Statewide, we saw a large increase in gonorrhoea in 2020 in the areas where we have large populations,” Mr Doyle-Adams said.

Infectious cases of syphilis also increased throughout Central Queensland during 2020 and Mr Doyle Adams said case numbers remained high.

“Although syphilis notifications were lower in 2020 than they were in 2017-19, they still remain very high,” he said.

HIV cases increased from four in 2019 to five last year.

Mr Doyle-Adams said the key to staying healthy was not only using protection, but regularly getting tested and being comfortable having the right conversations with your sexual partner.

“It is super easy and super simple to get tested,” he said.

“It should be a normal part of your everyday life if you’re sexually active.

“Most STIs are easily treated, so the earlier you get tested, the quicker you can get the right treatment.

“I know everyone thinks they’re indestructible, especially when you’re young, but just remember, syphilis killed Al Capone.”

