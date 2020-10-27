Revealed: Cheapest land and houses on the Gold Coast
THE dream of owning your own plot of land, unit or house on the Gold Coast could be within reach more easily than you think.
Believe it or not, there are units starting at $125,000 and homes from $185,000 in prime locations across the city.
As real estate prices soar high, we've done the research to find budget friendly properties.
Here are 15 of the city's cheapest blocks of land, units and houses.
CHEAPEST LAND
Couran Point, South Stradbroke
Rare opportunity to build your holiday dream home on Couran point just behind the waterfront blocks on the Marina.
Address: 5 Wallaby Way
Price: Offers over $225,000
Size: 600 m²
For: Residential
Real estate: First National Benowa
Tamborine Mountain
If living on Tamborine Mountain and building that special home with views to the Coast is for you then be quick, because at this price this block will not last.
Address: 75 Contour Road
Price: $224,900
Size: 1,012 m²
For: Residential
Real Estate: Professionals Serendipity - Tamborine Mountain
Coomera
Located a mere 27km from Surfers Paradise and 58km from Brisbane - offering you the very best of both worlds.
Address: 17 Lavinia Way
Price: Offers over $299,000
Size: 286 m²
For: Residential
Real Estate: Ray White Waterford
Burleigh Heads
The lots have town water, sewerage, electricity and NBN in place ready for connection.
Address: 16 and 18 Skyline Terrace
Price: $339,000
Size: 985 m²
For: Residential
Real Estate: Renee Morgan Realty - Burleigh Heads
Varsity Lakes
Quiet family friendly street, flat land, wide frontage.
Address: 27 Poinsettia Parade
Price: $380,000
Size: 400 m²
For: Residential
Real Estate: Property Now
CHEAPEST UNITS
Southport
'Breezes' is a boutique building of 80 residential only apartments. It features quality facilities including an indoor pool & spa, fully equipped gym and sauna along with on-site management, 24-hour security and patrols.
Address: 614/3 Como Crescent
Price: Offers Above $279,000
What: One bed, one bathroom, one car
Size: 108 m²
Real estate: Gold Coast Residential Properties - Broadbeach
Hope Island
Bright and convenient, this generous fully furnished 2nd floor studio apartment enjoys northern aspect with views over the Marina.
Address: 2028/56 John Lund Drive
Price: $125,000
What: Fully furnished Studio. One bed, one bathroom, one car.
Size: N/A
Real estate: Nat Group Real Estate Queensland
Broadbeach
Spacious, airconditioned, and secure apartment is centrally located in beachside Broadbeach and provides a large South East facing balcony.
Address: 307/32 Surf Parade
Price: Above $260,000
What: One bed, one bath, one car apartment
Size: 73 m²
Real estate: Chris Couper & Associates - Surfers Paradise
Palm Beach
Beautifully renovated, this bright and airy unit is just a short stroll to schools, shops, transport and cafes.
Address: 6/58 Sarawak Avenue
Price: $390,000
What: Two bed, one bathroom, one car apartment.
Size: N/A
Real estate: First National The Pines - Elanora
Robina
Conveniently located close to Robina Town Shopping Centre, T Easy Centre, Bond University, Robina Hospital, Train station and easy access to the motorway.
Address: 48/2 Acacia Court
Price: Offers Over $349,000
What: Two bed, two bathroom, one car unit.
Size: N/A
Real estate: Remax Property Centre - Broadbeach Waters
HOUSES
Coombabah
This home has great street appeal, enhanced by some garden area and is located at the rear of the Park, in the quiet Over 50's Section.
Address: 139/570 Pine Ridge Road
Price: $185,000
What: One bed, one bathroom, one car
Size: N/A
Real estate: @realty - National Head Office Australia
Burleigh Waters
Spacious open plan living, featuring a modern kitchen with breakfast bar, dining, lounge with a day bed and a computer nook.
Address: 255/325 Reedy Creek Road
Price: $220,000
What: One bath, one bathroom, one car
Size: N/A
Real estate: Lifestyle First Realty - ELANORA
Coomera
Perfect for either homeowners or investors looking for value in a quiet but convenient location and low body corp.
Address: 3/3 Gibosa Lane
Price: $249,000
What: Two bed, two bathroom, one car
Size: N/A
Real estate: Ray White - Oxenford
Tamborine Mountain
Offering space, an unrivalled location and a complete stress-free lifestyle, this is low maintenance living at it's finest.
Address: 2/18 Beacon Road
Price: $360,000
What: Two bed, one bathroom, one car
Size: N/A
Real estate: Ray White - Rural Tamborine Mountain
Varsity Lakes
This light filled apartment right on the doorstep of Lake Orr is in fabulous condition.
Address: 105/29-49 Varsity Parade
Price: $389,000+
What: Two bedroom, two bathroom, two car
Size: N/A
Real estate: Harcourts Coastal
MORE REAL ESTATE NEWS
Best suburb for Coast's first home buyers
High sales for new Coast developments
Hardest Coast suburb to buy a house in
Originally published as Revealed: Cheapest land and houses on the Gold Coast