Rolleston Police Station was awarded first prize for the business entrants section of the Central Highlands Regional Council's annual Christmas lights competition.
News

Revealed: Christmas light competition winners announced

Contributed
17th Dec 2019 12:45 PM
CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council’s annual Christmas light competition, ‘Light up your town’ winners have been announced.

Entries were opened for a short period only, but this did not affect the entry numbers of this popular competition, attracting fifty entries from across the region.

“I’m quite sure this competition has become a community favourite,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said.

“We love our Christmas lights and every year the decorations mean that people open their homes to strangers and bring people together.

“This is a wonderful showcase of our community spirit and I thank everyone involved.”

Entries were scored on originality, co-ordination and Christmas spirit with the top two in each area winning a prize.

Arcadia Valley

  • First prize – 1250 Mulcahys Rd

Bauhinia

  • First prize – Tehillah, 25874 Dawson Hwy

Blackwater

  • First prize – 4 Railway Reserve
  • Second prize – 71 Wattle St

Bluff

  • First prize – 8 Colliery St

Capella

  • First prize – 88 Burns St
  • Second prize – 44b Conrad St

Duaringa

  • First prize – 23 Edward St

Emerald

  • First prize – Sandown Street collectively entered
  • Second prize – 3 Ascot Crt

Rolleston

  • First prize – 55 Clematis St
  • Second prize – 52 Meteor St

Sapphire Gemfields

  • First prize – 7 Golden Willow Dr

Springsure

  • First prize – 289 Cona Creek Rd
  • Second prize – 50 Dame St

Tieri

  • First prize – 15 Emuapple St
  • Second prize – 14 Bradman St

Business entrants

  • First prize – Rolleston Police Station
  • Second prize – Duaringa Historical and Tourism Association
  • Third prize – Miners Common Museum
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

