Revealed: Christmas light competition winners announced

Rolleston Police Station was awarded first prize for the business entrants section of the Central Highlands Regional Council's annual Christmas lights competition.

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council’s annual Christmas light competition, ‘Light up your town’ winners have been announced.

Entries were opened for a short period only, but this did not affect the entry numbers of this popular competition, attracting fifty entries from across the region.

“I’m quite sure this competition has become a community favourite,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said.

“We love our Christmas lights and every year the decorations mean that people open their homes to strangers and bring people together.

“This is a wonderful showcase of our community spirit and I thank everyone involved.”

Entries were scored on originality, co-ordination and Christmas spirit with the top two in each area winning a prize.

Arcadia Valley

First prize – 1250 Mulcahys Rd

Bauhinia

First prize – Tehillah, 25874 Dawson Hwy

Blackwater

First prize – 4 Railway Reserve

Second prize – 71 Wattle St

Bluff

First prize – 8 Colliery St

Capella

First prize – 88 Burns St

Second prize – 44b Conrad St

Duaringa

First prize – 23 Edward St

Emerald

First prize – Sandown Street collectively entered

Second prize – 3 Ascot Crt

Rolleston

First prize – 55 Clematis St

Second prize – 52 Meteor St

Sapphire Gemfields

First prize – 7 Golden Willow Dr

Springsure

First prize – 289 Cona Creek Rd

Second prize – 50 Dame St

Tieri

First prize – 15 Emuapple St

Second prize – 14 Bradman St

Business entrants