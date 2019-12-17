Revealed: Christmas light competition winners announced
CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council’s annual Christmas light competition, ‘Light up your town’ winners have been announced.
Entries were opened for a short period only, but this did not affect the entry numbers of this popular competition, attracting fifty entries from across the region.
“I’m quite sure this competition has become a community favourite,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said.
“We love our Christmas lights and every year the decorations mean that people open their homes to strangers and bring people together.
“This is a wonderful showcase of our community spirit and I thank everyone involved.”
Entries were scored on originality, co-ordination and Christmas spirit with the top two in each area winning a prize.
Arcadia Valley
- First prize – 1250 Mulcahys Rd
Bauhinia
- First prize – Tehillah, 25874 Dawson Hwy
Blackwater
- First prize – 4 Railway Reserve
- Second prize – 71 Wattle St
Bluff
- First prize – 8 Colliery St
Capella
- First prize – 88 Burns St
- Second prize – 44b Conrad St
Duaringa
- First prize – 23 Edward St
Emerald
- First prize – Sandown Street collectively entered
- Second prize – 3 Ascot Crt
Rolleston
- First prize – 55 Clematis St
- Second prize – 52 Meteor St
Sapphire Gemfields
- First prize – 7 Golden Willow Dr
Springsure
- First prize – 289 Cona Creek Rd
- Second prize – 50 Dame St
Tieri
- First prize – 15 Emuapple St
- Second prize – 14 Bradman St
Business entrants
- First prize – Rolleston Police Station
- Second prize – Duaringa Historical and Tourism Association
- Third prize – Miners Common Museum