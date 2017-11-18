REVEALED: Commonwealth Games baton to visit Rocky

ROCKHAMPTON residents can get a street-level experience of the Queen's Baton Relay as plans emerge for the celebration to come to the beef capital.
In anticipation for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next year, the QBR travels for 388 days throughout numerous countries in the world.
Rocky legend and cycling gold medallist, Anna Meares, was the first to be handed the baton back in March at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II.
The Gold Coast 2018 relay is the longest and most accessible in history travelling more than 230,000 km on it's journey.
Arriving in Australia on December 24, the relay will loop around the country, through the Central Highlands and land in Rocky on March 28 on its 88th day in Australia.
The street parade will begin on Berserker St and run into High St before moving onto Musgrave St.
The baton will then be put on a boat to cross the mighty Fitzroy River before extending up Quay St and Victoria parade along the riverbank.
It will also travel to Yeppoon on the same day before heading to Gladstone.
GOLDOC Chairman, Peter Beattie, said the relay has been designed to spend quality time in communities across Australia and share the excitement.
"The Queen's Baton Relay is a global journey that will soon reach Australia, reminding us all that GC2018, the largest sporting event in Australia in a decade, is just around the corner,” he said.
You can look at the full map here: https://www.gc2018.com/qbr#gc2018-qbr-parent-map