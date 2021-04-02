REVEALED: CQ COVID testing numbers since Gladstone scare

Central Queenslanders have turned out en-masse to get COVID tests after the region was jolted into action by a virus scare on Monday.

A visit with family between March 25 and 28, from a former Gladstone man who now lives in Brisbane, sparked community concern.

The man, who was unknowingly positive with the virus after contracting it from a workmate, was only advised of his possible status when called by his boss on Saturday, March 27.

He immediately masked up and went and got tested at Gladstone Hospital.

A Queensland Health Service spokeswoman said Central Queenslanders should be congratulated for adhering to public health directions.

The spokeswoman said more than 4000 people in the region had been tested up until 1am Friday, across both Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service clinics, Medical Centres and Pathology clinics.

“Between 25 March and 1 April 2021, 4,042 people in the Central Queensland Hospital and Health service region have been tested,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are thanking all Queenslanders for their patience over the last few days when coming out, doing the right thing and getting tested.

“It is critical we detect any cases as quickly as possible to contain any potential spread.

“Now is not the time to become complacent and it is important that people with any symptoms, no matter how mild, come forward to get tested.

“Over the last 24 hours, there have been 33,408 tests in Queensland.”

A number of Central Queensland residents have been issued quarantine notices, requiring them to stay in home isolation for 14 days.

“There are 56 people that have been served an active quarantine notice in the Central Queensland region,” the spokeswoman said.

After more than 660 people were tested at Gladstone’s Blain Drive drive-through virus clinic on Tuesday, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said that was the most tests on that day of any clinic in Queensland.

Mr Butcher said across three days, the Blain Drive testing clinic, Gladstone’s busiest, had done more than 1500 COVID tests.

