REVEALED: CQ schools among state’s worst for suspension

Two Central Queensland schools are among the state’s ten worst for suspensions over the past five years.

Two Central Queensland schools are among the state’s ten worst for suspensions over the past five years.

TWO Central Queensland State high schools have ranked among ten of the state’s worst for student suspension over the past five years.

New data released on Tuesday revealed both Yeppoon and Rockhampton State High had claimed the undesirable titles – ranked fifth and tenth places respectively.

The Capricorn Coast Institution reported some of the highest rates of suspension across the board at 3129 incidents – or almost 626 students annually.

RELATED: BAD BEHAVIOUR: CQ’s top 10 naughtiest schools revealed

Recent data shows Rockhampton's worst State High Schools for suspension.

However, it was a drastic decline in incidents reported at the Coast’s second-worst school for suspensions, Taranganba State High.

Keppel Sands State High fared exceptionally well comparatively, recording just one suspension over the last five years.

Unfortunately, it appears multiple Rockhampton high schools historically plagued by bullying have had those issues reflected in the data.

Rockhampton State High – which was last week allegedly set alight by two men – totalled a sizeable 2751 suspensions over the past half-decade.

READ MORE: Teachers beg student be kept home over safety fears

READ MORE: Student suffers head injury in alleged school assault

READ MORE: REVEALED: Rocky school with bullying problem denies help

UNWANTED TITLE: Yeppoon State High School is ranked fifth among the state’s worst schools for suspension.

However, parents of North Rockhampton State High students might take comfort in the fact the institution reported almost 390 less suspensions than the latter.

It comes after the school became subject of repeated bullying claims this year, one which forced teachers to lock a student inside a shed for her own protection.

Glenmore State High rounded out Rockhampton’s top three worst schools at 1189 suspensions.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said Queensland state schools had high expectations for positive and respectful behaviour from all students and adults.

READ MORE: ‘AMBUSHED’: Rocky schoolboy attacked twice in one day

READ MORE: DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed

READ MORE: Parents, staff fears over student safety at CQ state school

Recent data shows Yeppon's worst State High Schools for suspension.

He said this was reflected by the total seven per cent of students suspended or expelled over the years.

“This demonstrates that strategies and boundaries put in place by our principals and teachers are effective,” he said.

The spokesman added year-to-year fluctuations in school disciplinary figures were expected.

He noted this was due to changes in school management, the implementation of alternative behaviour strategies, changes in behaviour expectations, fluctuations in enrolments and changing student behaviour.