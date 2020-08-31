REVEALED: CQ teenage talents who have coach raving

Wanderers' Cooper Johnson finds open space in the Division 1 men’s game against Frenchville Rovers on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Cooper Johnson reinforced his standing as one of Rockhampton’s leading players with another commanding performance for Wanderers on Saturday.

The star striker scored a double in his team’s 5-1 win over Frenchville in Round 8 of the RHA 2020 Cup.

Wanderers have not lost a game and sit 10 points clear on top of the ladder with just one fixture of the regular season to play.

Player/coach Aaron Harmsworth said Saturday’s game was an entertaining one.

“It was probably the highest intensity game of the year so far, from both teams,” he said.

“We had a lot of possession and didn’t get the goals we should have but I think it was a fair scoreline.

“Frenchville played some good hockey and they’re trying different things with their game plan which is good to see.

“We’re building nicely and, touch wood, we’re sitting in a good position with not a lot of injuries

“All the boys are keen and everyone’s putting in 100 per cent effort.”

Callum White has been having a big year for Wanderers in the RHA 2020 Cup and is gearing up to represent Capricornia at next month’s Queensland open schoolboys championships. Photo: Jann Houley

Harmsworth was again singing the praises of Johnson, who has been a standout all season.

“Cooper’s skill level was three or four levels above everyone else. It was pretty amazing to watch a few things that he did,” he said.

“He’s very talented and could easily be playing A-grade hockey in Brisbane but he’s chosen work over that.

“He’s going to be a mainstay of our team for a long time to come and I’m glad he wears our colours.”

Harmsworth was also impressed with another of his young guns, Callum White.

“I’d say he’s one of the fittest, if not the fittest player in Rockhampton. He’s got a lot of running metres in him and he’s playing some good hockey.

“I’m probably playing him a bit out of position. I’ve played him as a striker for most of the season, he’s normally a midfielder, but he’s really stepped into that role well.”

Harmsworth is excited to see what White brings for Capricornia in the Queensland open schoolboys championships in Rockhampton.

Harmsworth is coaching that side and believes he has the personnel to challenge for the title.

Ten teams will contest the championships from September 13 to 16.

RHA 2020 Cup Round 8 results

Division 1 men: Wanderers 5 (A Thompson, H Pease, C Johnson 2, J Cass) def Frenchville Rovers 1 (A Bunn). Park Avenue Brothers 2 (A Nicolau 2) drew with Southern Suburbs 2 (C Sadler, N Christensen).

Division 1 women: Frenchville Rovers 7 (J Moffat, A Mills 4, S Brighton, M Brighton) def Southern Suburbs Gold 1 (C Knuth). Park Avenue Brothers 2 (T Vidler, L McGree) def Southern Suburbs Black 1 (C Woods).

