REVEALED: CQ’s interesting State Election donation

CASH SPLASHED: Find out who was making hefty political donations during the 2020 Queensland Election.

AS THE dust settles after a bruising 2020 Queensland Election, Central Queenslanders would be interested to learn who was donating to the political parties during the campaign and how much they spent.

According to the Queensland Electoral Commission, candidates, registered political parties, associated entities, groups and individuals may be required to submit a return to ECQ disclosing details on loans, donations and gifts given and/or received, with the disclosures reported publicly on the ECQ website.

The Morning Bulletin took a deep dive into these disclosures to discover some notable transactions around CQ and the state.

The LNP’s candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot dug deep to help his party during the election campaign.

After being named as the LNP’s candidate for Keppel in April, Adrian de Groot was found to have donated the most out of the Rockhampton region’s political candidates.

Mr de Groot donated $1500 in May, and in the following months he picked up a $2,161 tab for meals and events leading up to August.

He capped off his donations in August with a hefty $10,000 donation to the LNP’s Brisbane campaign.

Conversely, his other front running opponents during the campaign for Keppel – Labor’s Brittany Lauga and One Nation’s Wade Rothery – weren’t listed in the 2020 disclosures.

Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo ran as an Independent candidate in Rockhampton for the 2020 State Election.

Before throwing his hat into the ring to contest the seat of Rockhampton as an independent candidate in October, Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo made a $2000 donation to the LNP in September.

Being noticeably absent from the campaign trail wasn’t an impediment for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party candidates for CQ receiving hefty donations.

UAP’s candidates for Keppel – Nicole Smeltz, Rockhampton – Paul Crangle and Gregory – Thomas Turner, received a total $5,975 each from Mr Palmer’s Mineralogy company.

MISSING IN ACTION: Did you see United Australia Party's Central Queensland candidates Paul Crangle, Nikki Smeltz and Thomas Turner during the election campaign?

Despite Mineralogy handing over whopping payments of $1.7 million and $2 million to the United Australia Party during the campaign, the party was unsuccessful in getting any candidates elected or giving “Labor the boot”.

Key Queensland political players weren’t shy in splashing large donations around including

Labor’s retiring Tourism Minister Kate Jones, who declared a $16,000 donation to her political party.

The LNPs Queensland Senator Gerard Rennick handed over $26,000 to his party while Shadow Minister for Energy Michael Hart forked out $20,000.

BIG SPENDER: Queensland LNP Senator Gerard donated $26,000 to his party during the election campaign. Picture: TRUDY BROWN

Board member for the NAIF and prominent CQ businesswoman Karla Way-McPhail gave the LNP $2000.

Resource industry donations were largely directed towards LNP with Bravus Mining and Resources (formerly Adani) donating $4,990 and the Queensland Resources Council giving the party $10,250.

By contrast, the QRC gave Labor $5,962.