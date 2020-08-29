REVEALED: CQ’s top vehicles targeted for theft

The Holden Commodore has once again topped the list as Queenslands most stolen car.

The Holden Commodore has once again topped the list as Queenslands most stolen car.

RESIDENTS who own a Holden Commodore across Central Queensland may want to take extra precautions when locking up their vehicle.

RACQ on Friday revealed the iconic Australian-made car has once again taken out the undesirable title of Queensland’s most stolen car.

Unfortunately, this year will only strengthens its hold of the title as it tops the list for its second consecutive year – with almost 150 thefts reported since mid-2017.

However, it appears thieves have an overall penchant for homegrown vehicles with the Toyota Landcruiser a close runner-up.

The Holden Commodore has become a popular target for car thieves.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the insurer had received more than 3,000 stolen vehicle claims between July 2017 and 2020.

“It’s clear the Commodore is a favourite with thieves, but Toyota is also a popular steal with their Landcruiser, Hilux, Corolla and Camry rounding out our top five most stolen car models.”

“This should act as a warning to Queensland drivers to ensure vehicle security is front of mind and that they’re switched on to the tactics of car thieves no matter the brand or value of their car.”

Other vehicles to round out the top ten include Ford Falcon, Nissan Navara, Mazda 3, Nissan Patrol and the Hyundai i30.

READ MORE: Brave worker’s message to man who pointed 30cm knife at her

READ MORE: Cop car smashing police puncher ‘distressed’ by jail stint

READ MORE: High-speed school zone rampage: Four hit, children hurt

Close to 80 Nissan Navaras have been stolen across a three-year period.

Ms Ross added car owners should undertake some simple steps to avoid becoming a target.

“Our number one tip: treat your keys like cash, keeping them on you whenever possible.”

“Avoid leaving them somewhere that’s obvious or easily accessible to thieves, like the side table just inside your front door, because whether you’re at home or not, that’s the first place crooks will look,” she said.

It is also important to remain vigilant in locking both car doors and windows.

“Wherever possible, park in a secure garage or somewhere well-lit and well-populated. Thieves are less likely to target your vehicle if there is a chance they could get caught,” said Mr Ross.

Top 10 cars stolen between 2017-2020

Holden Commodore: 144

Toyota Landcruiser: 126

Toyota Hilux: 109

Toyota Corolla: 91

Toyota Camry: 89

Ford Falcon: 87

Nissan Navara: 76

Mazda 3: 74

Nissan Patrol: 70

Hyundai i30: 55