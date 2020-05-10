Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME STATISTICS: Unlawful entry offences from the last 12 months for the Capricornia policing district
CRIME STATISTICS: Unlawful entry offences from the last 12 months for the Capricornia policing district
News

REVEALED: CQ’s worst area for break ins 2019-20

Jack Evans
10th May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Police data has revealed break and enter hot spots in the Capricornia Police District over the last year.

The data shows exactly when and where unlawful entry offences have been recorded.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Rockhampton south side over the last 12 months
Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Rockhampton south side over the last 12 months

In Rockhampton south of the Fitzroy River, there were 305 offences.

Allenstown, Rockhampton City and parts of The Range bordering Allenstown were the hardest hit while Depot Hill, Wandal and West Rockhampton recorded fewer offences.

Fitzroy St in Allenstown and Albert St in Rockhampton City were the worse streets.

In Gracemere there were 80 offences with Fitzgerald St and Deakin Close hit hardest.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Rockhampton over the last 12 months
Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Rockhampton over the last 12 months

North of the Fitzroy there were 601 offences.

Berserker was the worst hit with Phillips St, Armstrong St, Noel St and Musgrave St recording a high number of offences.

The area around Stockland also registered a significant number of offences.

Glenmore, Kawana, Koongal and Frenchville all recorded slightly lower figures with Parkhurst recording the least.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Yeppoon over the last 12 months
Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Yeppoon over the last 12 months

With a total of 142 offences, Yeppoon’s main drag, James St, was the hardest hit while other hot spots were identified on William St and Mathew Flinders Drv.

The lower end of Zilzie reported nine offences – the same number as the entire town of Emu Park.

Mount Morgan police had a busy year with 55 unlawful entry offences and Woorabinda was also an over represented area with 113 offences.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Woorabinda over the last 12 months
Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Woorabinda over the last 12 months

Offences in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast (1,300) significantly outnumbered Gladstone (368).

The data showed midnight was the most common time of day when offences occur with Friday being the most common day.

Unlawful entry offences across the Capricornia police district did however record a steep decline, corresponding with the COVID-19 movement restrictions.

Offences peaked in January with 217 offences while April reported just 116.

Unlawful entry is the fifth most common offence in the Capricornia.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Gracemere over the last 12 months
Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Gracemere over the last 12 months
crime heat maps crime statistics rockhampton crime tmbcrime unlawful entry
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FREE CONTENT: Missing man from West Rockhampton

        FREE CONTENT: Missing man from West Rockhampton

        News Adam Thomas, who suffers from a medical condition, was last seen at an Canoona Road address around 12pm today.

        COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        premium_icon COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        News 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of exercises with the Singapore Armed Forces.

        Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        premium_icon Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        News Three police cars and a fire crew were spotted by a witness racing to the scene of...

        Mother daughter duo gives 51 years’ service

        premium_icon Mother daughter duo gives 51 years’ service

        News As Mother’s Day fast approaches, we take a look at this powerhouse team from Mater...