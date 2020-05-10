REVEALED: CQ’s worst area for break ins 2019-20

CRIME STATISTICS: Unlawful entry offences from the last 12 months for the Capricornia policing district

QUEENSLAND Police data has revealed break and enter hot spots in the Capricornia Police District over the last year.

The data shows exactly when and where unlawful entry offences have been recorded.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Rockhampton south side over the last 12 months

In Rockhampton south of the Fitzroy River, there were 305 offences.

Allenstown, Rockhampton City and parts of The Range bordering Allenstown were the hardest hit while Depot Hill, Wandal and West Rockhampton recorded fewer offences.

Fitzroy St in Allenstown and Albert St in Rockhampton City were the worse streets.

In Gracemere there were 80 offences with Fitzgerald St and Deakin Close hit hardest.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Rockhampton over the last 12 months

North of the Fitzroy there were 601 offences.

Berserker was the worst hit with Phillips St, Armstrong St, Noel St and Musgrave St recording a high number of offences.

The area around Stockland also registered a significant number of offences.

Glenmore, Kawana, Koongal and Frenchville all recorded slightly lower figures with Parkhurst recording the least.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Yeppoon over the last 12 months

With a total of 142 offences, Yeppoon’s main drag, James St, was the hardest hit while other hot spots were identified on William St and Mathew Flinders Drv.

The lower end of Zilzie reported nine offences – the same number as the entire town of Emu Park.

Mount Morgan police had a busy year with 55 unlawful entry offences and Woorabinda was also an over represented area with 113 offences.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Woorabinda over the last 12 months

Offences in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast (1,300) significantly outnumbered Gladstone (368).

The data showed midnight was the most common time of day when offences occur with Friday being the most common day.

Unlawful entry offences across the Capricornia police district did however record a steep decline, corresponding with the COVID-19 movement restrictions.

Offences peaked in January with 217 offences while April reported just 116.

Unlawful entry is the fifth most common offence in the Capricornia.