REVEALED: CQU's most popular courses for 2019

POPULAR: Physiotherapy courses at CQU have once again been popular with students applying. Contributed

THE wait is over for 502 young Central Queenslanders as the major round of Central Queensland Universities study offers were delivered to future students on Wednesday.

Offer numbers were slightly down from 2018 but the university has assured it will be continuing to accept offers until late February.

A CQU spokesperson said health and science courses received a lot of applications.

"Health courses such as physiotherapy and occupational therapy continue to remain popular, as does nursing,” the spokesperson said.

"We have also seen strong interest in courses such as psychology, social work and engineering.”

CQU said there is still plenty of time to apply, for those still considering tertiary study.

"It's still not too late. We are continuing to accept applications, so if you have decided you do want to study there is still the option to do so,” they said.

For students that haven't met traditional entry requirements, CQU offers other pathways to a university degree.

"We also offer a fantastic enabling program which provides students with the skills and confidence to gain entry to university and realise success in their future university studies.”

CQU will be holding a TAFE Careers Expo on January 23 which is open to all people interested in any form of study.