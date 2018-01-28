Revealed: Criminal backgrounds of Rocky jail escapees

THE Morning Bulletin can reveal some of the criminal background of the two prisoners who escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre earlier today.

Jermaine Lee Anderson, 30, and Brian Illington Trent Tapim, 23, are, both serving six-year jail terms.

The pair are on the run after reportedly using a wheelie bin and doona to scale the fence at the prison's farm between 2am and 4.30am.

Checks of The Morning Bulletin's archives show Anderson pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court in 2015 to two counts of armed robbery for separate attacks on taxi drivers in 2013 and 2014.

Anderson is currently serving six years for robbery with violence.

L-R Jermain Lee Anderson: Brian Illington Trent Tapim have escaped from the Capricorn Correction Centre Farm near Rockhampton.

In his 2015 appearance, the court heard Anderson held a knife to the throats of two taxi drivers and demanded cash from them before he fled the scene.

For his efforts, he made off with a total of $455 from the two attacks, which also left both victims with minor injuries.

The court heard one driver had suffered cuts to his fingers after the knife was held to his throat while the other had pressure applied to his neck with the knife before being struck in the head.

Anderson, who was sentenced to three years nine months for the first taxi attack and two years and three months on the second, had handed himself into police the day after the second attack.

Sentencing judge Michael Burnett said this "guilt" had played a part in the reducion of his jail time.

The other escapee, Tapim, is serving six years, nine months and 23 days for assault.

In 2013, he was imprisoned for two and a half years after he pleaded guilty to 76 charges which included entering dwelling at night with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a burglary offence.

During this appearance, the court heard he'd been attacked on separate occasions while in prison.

An attack at the Capricornia Correctional Centre had resulted in Tapim needing two metal plates to be inserted to mend a broken jaw.

For the surgery he was transported to Brisbane, where he was again assaulted.

Earlier this month, Tapim faced Mackay Magistrates Court on 18 charges which included four counts of entering premises, three counts of car theft, three counts of failing to stop for police, and one count each for breaking and entering and stealing a firearm or ammunition.