Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELCOME: New employees, Gemma Schofield and Meg Neven will be on hand to help out at the Rocks Cafe.
WELCOME: New employees, Gemma Schofield and Meg Neven will be on hand to help out at the Rocks Cafe.
Community

REVEALED: Date unveiled for cafe opening at Yeppoon Lagoon

by Trish Bowman
2nd May 2018 10:46 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Yeppoon Lagoon restaurant (The Rocks Bar and Restaurant) and café (The Rocks Cafe) now officially have new tenants with plans to bring something different to value add to the new recreational facility.

Livingstone Shire Council confirmed The Real Group signed the lease of the multi-use facility on Tuesday.

READ HERE: Who is the Real Group? The business was only founded 12 months ago and operates seven businesses.

The Real Group spokeswoman Vanessa Rauluni said the group is excited about the possibilities for the eateries moving forward.

"This was a fantastic opportunity for The Real Group, it opens up many possibilities for community engagement, working in partnership with other businesses on the Capricorn Coast and employment for Capricorn Coast residents," Ms Rauluni said.

"Like numerous other groups, The Real Group put in a bid to operate the restaurant and kiosk at the Lagoon and on this occasion we have been successful.

"The kiosk will be open with the basics when the Lagoon opens on May 5 but I have to stress that we have only just entered the tenancy agreement with Council and will now have to fit-out both the Restaurant and Café properly before a full opening."

 

Lagoon image via drone
Lagoon image via drone Matt Harding at Droneiac

Ms Rauluni said The Real Group had already hired local staff including a manager and service staff and looked forward to opening the doors on "an amazing dining experience with simple plated food and a huge emphasis on local seafood."

"We will be using all local businesses for our fitout needs where possible and look forward to using local suppliers for our produce once we open," she said.

The Rocks Bar and Restaurant is expected to open later in 2018.

The Lagoon, funded through LSC, the Queensland and Australian governments, is part of the $53 million Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project.

Related Items

coaltrain karla mcphail the real group the rocks yeppoon lagoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    The face behind CQ's business giant opening at coast lagoon

    premium_icon The face behind CQ's business giant opening at coast lagoon

    Community Established 12 months ago, the Real Group operates seven businesses

    Q&amp;A: LNP answers job concerns in Capricornia

    premium_icon Q&A: LNP answers job concerns in Capricornia

    Politics Casualisation, labour hire companies, flat wages all answered

    American inspired techniques win best burger for Rocky cafe

    American inspired techniques win best burger for Rocky cafe

    News FLAVOURS & ingredients exclusive to CQ puts them ahead of the rest

    CQ's Beef road: What's your opinion on the state of the hwy?

    CQ's Beef road: What's your opinion on the state of the hwy?

    Politics Residents take to social media saying the road needs to be fixed

    Local Partners