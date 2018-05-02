REVEALED: Date unveiled for cafe opening at Yeppoon Lagoon

WELCOME: New employees, Gemma Schofield and Meg Neven will be on hand to help out at the Rocks Cafe.

THE Yeppoon Lagoon restaurant (The Rocks Bar and Restaurant) and café (The Rocks Cafe) now officially have new tenants with plans to bring something different to value add to the new recreational facility.

Livingstone Shire Council confirmed The Real Group signed the lease of the multi-use facility on Tuesday.

The Real Group spokeswoman Vanessa Rauluni said the group is excited about the possibilities for the eateries moving forward.

"This was a fantastic opportunity for The Real Group, it opens up many possibilities for community engagement, working in partnership with other businesses on the Capricorn Coast and employment for Capricorn Coast residents," Ms Rauluni said.

"Like numerous other groups, The Real Group put in a bid to operate the restaurant and kiosk at the Lagoon and on this occasion we have been successful.

"The kiosk will be open with the basics when the Lagoon opens on May 5 but I have to stress that we have only just entered the tenancy agreement with Council and will now have to fit-out both the Restaurant and Café properly before a full opening."

Lagoon image via drone Matt Harding at Droneiac

Ms Rauluni said The Real Group had already hired local staff including a manager and service staff and looked forward to opening the doors on "an amazing dining experience with simple plated food and a huge emphasis on local seafood."

"We will be using all local businesses for our fitout needs where possible and look forward to using local suppliers for our produce once we open," she said.

The Rocks Bar and Restaurant is expected to open later in 2018.

The Lagoon, funded through LSC, the Queensland and Australian governments, is part of the $53 million Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project.