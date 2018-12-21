REVEALED: De-amalgamation report due for public release

Reverend Alan Colyer is proud to present the de-amalgamation report and hopes the community will read it with an open mind.

GROWING intensity behind the push for de-amalgamation have brought mixed opinions to the surface as residents outside Stanthorpe are forced to consider the potential split.

Mt Marshall woman Beth Crushka said she would vote in favour of de-amalgamation if the issue came to a plebiscite.

"They should have all stayed separate in the first place," she said.

"I think Warwick would have had to have suffered under de-amalgamation because the money from our ratepayers is going elsewhere."

But others disagreed, saying the two towns were better off together. "For what it will cost, I can't see the benefit," Des Stokell said.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie said de-amalgamation would affect the entire Southern Downs region and called for the community to be kept in the loop.

"Throughout the year or so there has been a lot of emotional discussion. It is very important now that we are dealing in fact."

Her statement comes after controversy surrounding the release of the de-amalgamation business case commissioned by the Granite Belt Community Association.

"Mr Colyer visited myself and the deputy mayor and said the Minister (for local Government) had asked for the report not to be released."

The same point was made by Mr Colyer at a public meeting in Stanthorpe, but clarified the next day.

"I made a mistake, I meant to say the association had embargoed the report," Mr Colyer said.

The full report is available on the GBCA website at 9am tomorrow.