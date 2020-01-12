Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Revealed: Dee River’s stream flow data shows low water levels

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
10th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER the region’s felt dry conditions and received inadequate rainfall totals in recent times, is there any surprise the Dee River’s water levels remain incredibly low?

New water monitoring data from the Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy’s website has revealed the stream flow levels of the river system as of Friday afternoon.

Sadly, the data showed the river had low water levels as it flowed through communities and scrub from Mount Morgan to Dululu.

At the Number 7 Dam Headwater, the Dee River flows at a height of 13.859m, and after it runs through Mount Morgan, finds itself at 0.47m at Kenbula.

Afterwards, the river arrives at Wura with a height of 0.38m before it hits Dululu at 0.92m.

In December, the Number 7 Dam had a capacity of 32 per cent as Mount Morgan sat at a level two water restriction.

dee river department of natural resources and mines tmbcommunity water
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car in hit-and-run dumped, set on fire

        premium_icon Car in hit-and-run dumped, set on fire

        News A SUSPECTED stolen car involved in a hit-and-run accident in Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon was dumped nearby and set on fire.

        MAYOR’S COLUMN: What was 2019 and what will be 2020

        premium_icon MAYOR’S COLUMN: What was 2019 and what will be 2020

        News Mayor Margaret Strelow reflects on the past achievements and how far Rockhampton...

        Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        premium_icon Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        Environment Criticallly endangered plant, animal species identified in draft report

        Hartley discusses mid-season strategy against Bulls

        premium_icon Hartley discusses mid-season strategy against Bulls

        News The Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge is getting back into the swing of...