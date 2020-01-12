Revealed: Dee River’s stream flow data shows low water levels

AFTER the region’s felt dry conditions and received inadequate rainfall totals in recent times, is there any surprise the Dee River’s water levels remain incredibly low?

New water monitoring data from the Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy’s website has revealed the stream flow levels of the river system as of Friday afternoon.

Sadly, the data showed the river had low water levels as it flowed through communities and scrub from Mount Morgan to Dululu.

At the Number 7 Dam Headwater, the Dee River flows at a height of 13.859m, and after it runs through Mount Morgan, finds itself at 0.47m at Kenbula.

Afterwards, the river arrives at Wura with a height of 0.38m before it hits Dululu at 0.92m.

In December, the Number 7 Dam had a capacity of 32 per cent as Mount Morgan sat at a level two water restriction.