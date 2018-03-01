REVEALED: Did Canavan survive Nationals' ministry reshuffle?

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan stands behind Nationals party leader and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack during a Nationals party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra.

THE people of Central Queensland are breathing a sigh of relief after their local Senator Matt Canavan survived the National Party ministerial reshuffle.

As a strong supporter of fallen former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, Senator Canavan's role at the top level hinged on the good will of new party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack as he sought to reward his supporters and fill his vacated role in Veteran's Affairs.

Senator Canavan held onto his high profile role as the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia but others were not so lucky.

Victorian MP Damian Drum was demoted from his role as the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and New South Wales MP Luke Hartsuyker lost his role as the Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

Two of the winners from the reshuffle were men who were removed from the ministry by Barnaby Joyce last year - Victorian MP Darren Chester and Queensland MP Keith Pitt.

Mr Chester was restored to his role as the Minister for Veteran's Affairs, Minister for Defence Personnel and Minster Assisting for the Centenary of ANZAC and Mr Pitt will become the new Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister.

New South Wales MP Mark Coulton was the other winner of the reshuffle who will join the Ministry as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

"The Prime Minister and I have today agreed changes to The Nationals' Members and Senators who will be part of the Turnbull Ministry,” Mr McCormack said.

"I am fortunate to be leader of a party with so many talented people, but ultimately my focus was on maintaining stability so the Government can get on with the job of delivering for the nation.

"On Monday, I was sworn in as Minister for Infrastructure and Transport. My appointment will be the only change to The Nationals' Cabinet team.

"Deputy Nationals' Leader Senator Bridget McKenzie continues as Minister for Rural Health, Minister for Sport and Minister for Regional Communications. Senator Nigel Scullion is Minister for Indigenous Affairs and Leader of The Nationals in the Senate. Senator Matthew Canavan is Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, and David Littleproud continues in his role as Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources.”

He thanked each of the Cabinet team members for their hard work and advocacy in their portfolios and for championing the needs of rural and regional Australia.

Mr McCormack hoped his reshuffled ministry would unite his party and set the stage for his leadership priorities including visiting rural and regional Queensland to challenge the growing support for the One Nation Party in the regions.

The leader planned to return his party to a grass-roots approach through getting out and meeting people in the electorate, hosting town hall meetings and tapping into social media.

"The Coalition Government is getting on with the job of delivering for our nation and The Nationals' team looks forward to continuing our strong advocacy for rural and regional Australia.”

Senator Canavan said he was looking forward to continuing his work in Canberra to representing the people of regional Australia.

"I'm looking forward to working with the Nationals team under DPM Michael McCormack to keep fighting for what matters in Central Queensland, like jobs and opportunities for families to get ahead,” Senator Canavan said.

"We have exciting projects for Central Queensland to get behind, like Rookwood Weir, Adani jobs and better roads.”