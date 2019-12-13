Menu
A dingo lazing about on Fraser Island.
News

REVEALED: Dingo had history of dangerous interactions

Carlie Walker
13th Dec 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:34 AM
THE dingo euthanised after an attack on an 8-year-oldboy on Saturday was involved in another high risk encounter on Sunday.

A statement from the Department of Environment and Science said the animal's history presented a concerning pattern of negative interactions towards children.

In total it had a record of 12 threatening interactions and five high-risk interactions.

Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes said while her organisation was against lethal control, the State Government was always going to put the safety of people before the animals.

"There's the suggestion it could have really hurt someone," she said.

"It's the animal that has to pay the price in the end.

"We're really disappointed this has happened."

