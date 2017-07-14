REVEALED: Dire need to expand Shoalwater Bay Training Area

A SENATE inquiry into the impact of defence training exercises has revealed the "dire need" for expanding the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

Singapore Joint Development Implementation project manager Brigadier Timothy Bayliss told the inquiry in Rockhampton on Wednesday the reasons why the Australian Defence Force needs to increase the size of the Central Queensland facility.

The main factors being to accommodate the increased range of its rocket-based artillery systems and to find more suitable land to cater for the use of much heavier vehicles.

The key factor was that Shoalwater Bay was the only place in the country where ADF could carry out the large amphibious exercises required as part of Talisman Saber.

Brig Bayliss explained the three-part process leading up to deciding if there was a need to expand or establish a new training area.

"One of them is to optimise the existing use of the training areas that we have before we look at anything further," he said.

"We've also got to look at the range layouts and our foreign templates, and we've also got to look at how we optimise simulation as well."

Brig Bayliss said there are geography factors around Shoalwater Bay that limited use including one third of the area being water.

He said there was a large range running through the middle which limited ADF's ability to manoeuvre and fire and there were also a number of damp areas which affected their ability to move any equipment into it.

Brig Bayliss said he looked at the environmental constraints under law, which requires ADF to "rest and let areas recuperate".

He said the future requirements of ADF with heavier vehicles coming - the weight of the vehicles is going to double - which will damage the environment more, meaning ADF would have to do land management more carefully.

"Our weapons systems range is just getting longer so when we look at potential rocket-based artillery systems in future, we need more space to accommodate the future requirements for the range area," Brig Bayliss said.

"In particularly pertinent to Shoalwater Bay is our growing amphibious requirements. In order to meet that training requirement, Shoalwater Bay provides the only real option to do the large scale activities that Commodore (Allison Norris) is looking after today (Talisman Saber)."