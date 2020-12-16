REVEALED: Dynamic upgrades to Mt Archer summit

NIGHT LIGHTS: Mount Archer's Nurim Circuit has benefited from the installation of new lighting, which was one of several upgrades to the summit’s infrastructure.

THE summit of Mount Archer is sporting some shiny new bling to bolster its credentials as one of Central Queensland’s premier tourist attractions.

Visitors to the top of Mount Archer will immediately notice the changes greeting them on arrival including a $1.5 million upgrade to the carpark with improved lines, lighting, and walking pathways, a kids playground and a gleaming $600,000 amenity block.

Revelling in the summit’s cooler temperature and stunning views, the full complement of Rockhampton Regional Councillors joined Capricornia MP Michelle Landry on Wednesday morning to unveil the mount’s additional features.

Parks Councillor Cherie Rutherford (left), acting mayor Neil Fisher and Councillor Ellen Smith.

Parks Councillor Cherie Rutherford said construction of the replacement amenity block commenced in July and was completed last week.

“We really are blessed to live in a region with so many beautiful parks and outdoor spaces, but the view from Fraser Park, along with these great improvements, definitely makes it a firm favourite,” Cr Rutherford said.

Acting-mayor Neil Fisher said Rockhampton Regional Council was grateful for the co-operation it received from the state and federal governments towards transforming the mountain’s infrastructure into a community asset and tourist magnet.

“Quite simply we just cannot deliver these projects without the financial support of other levels of government, and we are very grateful for the funds from the Australian Government to make this work happen,” Cr Fisher said.

Fraser Park’s new amenity block is a significant improvement on the previous facility.

“It was back in 2013 that we started working on the Mount Archer Activation Plan and the area has been absolutely transformed since then. The plan, which was drafted by Council in conjunction with community and user groups, has guided the investment and improvement to this area and it’s fantastic to see yet another element of that come to life.

“Mount Archer is an absolutely stunning part of our region, and these upgrades will make it even better for tourists and residents alike.

“We already have a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award and I have no doubt there will be more to come.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Rockhampton Regional Councillors discussing the upgrades to the summit of Mt Archer.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry’s said her government funded the upgrades through its Community Development Grant Program and the Regional Jobs and Investment packages.

She said the projects would bring vast benefits to the Rockhampton region.

“These improvements further cement Fraser Park and Mount Archer, as a prime destination to visit for people who live in Central Queensland and interstate travellers,” Ms Landry said.

“The improved amenities will complement existing regional tourism attractions, contributing to the economic prosperity of the Rockhampton region.

“The construction of ambulant amenities will also allow for increased access for those with greater accessibility requirements.

“Mount Archer is synonymous with Rockhampton and I’m proud to be a part of a government that delivers for the tourism industry of the local area.”

Fresh lines on a resurfaced car park with new lighting were some of the improvements around Mt Archer’s Fraser Park.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Australian Government’s $600,000 and $1,500,000 investments in community infrastructure would provide long term benefits to the Rockhampton region.

“With this new amenity block, tourists and locals of this highly utilised attraction will be provided modern, clean and safe amenities,” Mr McCormack said.

“By supporting over 33 jobs in construction, in addition to using local businesses and supplies, this project will benefit Rockhampton for years to come.

“With the delivery of a state-of-the-art lighting installation and significant upgrades to the carpark, these key facilities will cement Mount Archer as a prominent and iconic regional landmark.”

Families will love the new facilities available at Mt Archer.

Works on Mount Archer include:

• Fraser Park – New amenities and deck

$600,000 Community Development Grant Program funding through the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications.

Construction of a new amenities with associated concrete deck and pathways. The amenities is to include one unisex PWD, one ambulant unisex amenity, one male and one female ambulant amenity.

• Discovery Path Lighting

Regional Jobs and Investment Packages funding through the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

Construction of a multipurpose area and service access track, installation of electrical services, interpretative elements and landscaping.

• Car Park Renewal

Regional Jobs and Investment Packages funding through the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

Undertaking renewal works including an asphalt overlay of the existing car park, application of new line marking, construction of new kerbing and installation of new bollards.