REVEALED: Amazing Easter special desserts come to Rockhampton

FROM milkshakes to coffee, eateries across the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions are serving up some 'eggcellent' dishes this Easter.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs across the region have been busy in the kitchen creating delicious Easter themed treats for customers to enjoy.

The Morning Bulletin went hunting for the most mouth-watering offerings and here's what we found...

Good Company Food Coffee Wine

To celebrate Easter, Good Company at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre have created 'April Shakes' which include Bunny, Easter Egg, Snickers or Mint Slice Extreme shakes.

For just $10.95 for adults and kids sizes available for $8.50, these delicious shakes are sure to give you a sugar rush.

The Coffee House

The Coffee House in Bolsover St, Rocky City have certainly been busy in the kitchen drawing inspiration from everything 'Easter egg'.

Their eggcellent easter treats include:

The EGGspresso - Hollowed Cadbury egg, espresso shot

The Creme Egg Bomblatte - Espresso shot, steamed milk, Cadbury Creme Egg bomb!

Creme Egg Affogato - Salted Caramel ice cream, vanilla ice cream, espresso shot, Cadbury creme egg

Bunny Shakes

Chango Chango, Wendy's, The Coffee Club and Whisk Yeppoon have all turned to the traditional Easter bunny for inspiration and have created speciality 'bunny shakes' served in a hollow bunny and topped with everything from cream to sprinkles and even more chocolate eggs.

Gus' Coffee

There are two Easter treats for Gus' Coffee customers this year with Easter eggs to compliment your purchase as well as the chance to win a major prize (yet to be announced) with every coffee purchase.