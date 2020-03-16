REVEALED: Every Rockhampton Regional Council candidate for 2020

VOTERS living in three of the seven Rockampton Regional Council divisions will only have to vote for a mayor this local government election as three councillors stand unopposed.

The Mayoral Candidates:

Margaret Strelow has announced she will run for mayor again

Margaret Strelow

Mrs Strelow began her career with councillor in 1997 where she served as councillor until 2000.

From 2000 to 2008 she was mayor and again from 2012 to 2020.

In a statement exclusive to The Morning Bulletin, Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow declared her nomination and her plans for the future. Read that story here: Margaret eyes off Mayoral spot again

Chris Hooper speaks at the 2016 Rockhampton Regional Council Mayoral Debate held at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Chris Hooper

Mr Hooper is the only challenger to incumbent Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow at the upcoming election came up with first position on the ballot paper but he was under no illusions about the massive task ahead.

Mr Hooper is a 67-year-old pensioner who ran for mayor at the last election on a promise that he didn’t want to get paid if he got the top job.

Division 1 candidates

Shane Latcham is running for Div 1.

Shane Latcham

SunCity volunteer Club Manager and former primary school teacher Shane Latcham has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of the Division One councillor, after Cr Rose Swadling announced her resignation in June last year.

Hoping to “continue the good work” of Cr Swadling, Mr Latcham, 50, said his priorities would be tackling the city’s escalating crime problem as well as creating more sporting and park facilities. Read more here: Rocky ‘battler’ runs for council to clean up crime

The top of the hospital would’ve been Norman ­Gardens man Shane Latcham’s first pick for the location of the $14.3 Rockhampton residential rehabilitation centre but he said the Music Bowl site was the next best bet. Read more here: ‘It’ll be a good facility’: Dad’s quest to stay up-to-date

Division 1 candidate Sherrie Ashton.

Sherrie Ashton

Sherrie Ashton has a long history as a sales specialist/accounts manager in regional news and is a firm advocate for multiple not for profit organisations and clubs.

She was born and raised in the region and has chosen to raise her own four children and two grandchildren here and hopes to leave a legacy that will result in her own family remaining in the area.

Ms Ashton said the residents and ratepayers of Rockhampton region deserved a council, which engaged and was prepared to do its research, analyse options and ultimately make decisions based on best advice.

Read more here: Council candidate outlines her plan to make division thrive

Vince Robertson running for division 1.

Vince Robertson

VINCE Robertson hopes to represent the people of Rockhampton as a “true councillor”.

The Rockhampton Regional Council division one candidate believes there could be better ways money is spent.

Mr Robertson wants to work with the community in a “way that is open” and plans to ask people what their concerns are.

He would like to see the streets become a lot of safer, especially at nights, and the parks used in a “better fashion” with more BBQs installed.

It could move more people outdoors and be a deterrent for juvenile crime, he said.

Read more here: COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Vince a community minded man

Division 2 candidates

Rockhampton Regional Council has taken a major step toward creating a circular economy in our region with the adoption of the Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan 2020-2030.

Neil Fisher

NEIL Fisher claims he is great at talking rubbish – and for that reason, among many others, is why he has been successful as chair of the Rockhampton Regional Council Airport, Water and Waste committee.

Neil was first elected in 2000 with Rockhampton City Council, serving until 2004.

He returned to the council table in 2012, serving two more terms. And he hopes to return for a fourth as he defends division two in the 2020 local government election.

Read more here: Neil sees a bright future ahead for Rocky

STADIUM ALTERNATIVE: Rocky Sports Club's Gavin Shuker recently inspected the Redcliffe Stadium and believes one similar could be built at Victoria Park, Rockhampton.

Gavin Shuker

INFRASTRUCTURE will be at the top of Gavin Shuker’s list if he is elected as division two councillor for Rockhampton Regional Council.

In mid-2017 Mr Shuker bought the vacant CQ Leagues Club after it was placed into receivership in January 2017.

He transformed it and reopened it as Rocky Sports Club and it now has 23,000 members and 65 clubs, events and associations.

He also owns Inferno Sports, an apparel company for sporting teams including the likes of the Queensland Firebirds.

Mr Shuker last year revealed plans for a stadium to be built at Victoria Park.

The integrated multi-sport precinct would have a 8500 permanent seating capacity and 16,000 seats in total with temporary seating.

Read more: Shuker outlines plans for if he is elected to Rocky council

Division 3 Tony Williams only

Division 4 Ellen Smith only

Division 5

Cherie Rutherford

Peter Anderson

Division 6 Drew Wickerson only

Division 7

Donna Kirkland plans to run for Division 7 Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Donna Kirkland

Businesswoman Donna Kirkland, who is running for council for the second time, says there are a lot of issues that division seven residents are concerned about.

Issues front of mind for Mrs Kirkland when she declares her candidacy later this month include infrastructure, parks, crime, and the proposed drug rehab facility.

“Roads and footpaths are a continuing issue in division seven, mainly because we have been behind the barn door when moneys were being allocated,” she said.

“Parks across the division have all received lovely new signs but not much else. Compared to the delightful parks in other divisions, our parks are appalling.

“Crime is a huge concern across the grid and particularly right throughout division seven.”

Read more here: Donna’s back for another shot at Div 7

Noeleen Horan is throwing her hat in the ring to represent Rockhampton's Division 7.

Noeleen Horan

The platform and issues Noeleen Horan will focus on will be prioritised by listening to the community’s needs and concerns.

Immediate issues raised include rectifying footpaths, parks, rubbish, accessibility, crime, and youth associated issues at a local level.

Ms Horan strongly believes in a sustainable future for the next generation, and making programs, events and facilities available to younger community members here at home.

And while these issues are common across most, if not all divisions, towns and cities, community engagement will be Ms Horan’s highest priority with the vision to promote inclusivity and foster genuine excitement about local government.

Read more here: ‘My promise is to listen, advise and advocate’

Related: Ice rehab site prompts federal inquiry and community forum