REVEALED: Exciting new retailer keeping region comfy

JUMP FOR JOY: Staff celebrate the opening of the new Bonds store at Stockland.

JUMP FOR JOY: Staff celebrate the opening of the new Bonds store at Stockland. Allan Reinikka ROK050918abonds1

WHETHER you wore a Wondersuit as a baby or snuggled up in a hoody on a winter morning, most Central Queensland residents have grown up with Bonds.

Celebrating more than 100 years in the clothing industry, the national brand has just opened its doors in Stockland Rockhampton.

Area manager Lisa Glass said it's just what the region needs.

The exclusive CQ mega-store is filling the gap between the 1700km stretch from Cairns to Brisbane.

Lisa Glass- area manager of bonds. Allan Reinikka ROK050918abonds4

"We have not had anything in this area before so we needed to service customers up this end of Queensland,” she said.

"Customers would generally shop online for our products in this area, so for them to be able to come in and touch the produce is great to see.

"Opening such a large store in a regional area just shows how the brand is growing.”

New Bonds store at Stockland. Allan Reinikka ROK050918abonds3

Ms Glass celebrated the opening on Wednesday with a team of staff who started serving eager customers as soon as the ribbon was cut.

Although several stores in the centre have shut their doors over the past few months, Ms Glass said excitement levels for the opening was high.

"Bonds has been expanding and it's great to see we have so many stores opening when many are struggling and closing down,” she said.

New Bonds store at Stockland. Allan Reinikka ROK050918abonds2

"We have had a really good response from other retailers too.

"Everyone is really excited and have been poking their heads in to see what's been happening.”

The new Bonds store stocks a huge range of underwear, hosiery, basics, active wear, sleep wear and essentials for men, women and children.