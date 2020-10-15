REVEALED: Find out poll results for Keppel’s biggest issues

YOUR SAY: The Morning Bulletin’s readers have voted on what they regarded as the most important issues for the Keppel electorate in the 2020 Queensland Election.

YOUR SAY: The Morning Bulletin’s readers have voted on what they regarded as the most important issues for the Keppel electorate in the 2020 Queensland Election.

WITH the 2020 Queensland Election campaign in full swing, The Morning Bulletin can reveal what our readers regard as the priority issues for the Keppel electorate.

After crowd sourcing suggestions and referring to previous state election campaigns and debates, a list of 35 issues was developed for our poll.

Over a decade ago, Great Keppel Island Resort closed and has languished ever since.

Locals are clearly fed up, and have voted in force, demanding action on the upgrading of GKI’s infrastructure, including a connection to mainland power and water, with 21 per cent of the total votes – making it Keppel’s most important election issue.

Tackling crime was a clear priority for readers with nine per cent of people voting for reducing youth crime and another six per cent voting for law and order including harsher penalties for repeat offending.

Given the shocking youth crime statistics recently revealed by The Morning Bulletin, and a series of crime sprees on the coast over the past year, the community frustration regarding the issue is palpable.

The ongoing boundary dispute between Livingstone Shire and Rockhampton Regional Council over the suburbs of Glenlee, Rockyview and Glendale was regarded as a priority for many people with six per cent of the vote.

READ MORE: Large field of election candidates vie for Rocky and Keppel

THREE HORSE RACE: The seat of Keppel is expected to be hotly contested between the LNP's Adrian de Groot, Labor's Brittany Lauga and One Nation's Wade Rothery.

The drought biting Queensland hard in recent years and the desire to expand the agricultural sector has driven the strong support (six per cent) for building more water infrastructure including the Bradfield Scheme and Gap Dam.

As we begin the arduous process of recovering economically from the coronavirus pandemic, the issue of job creation also was recognised as a key issue with four per cent of votes.

There is a strong desire (four per cent) within the electorate for the improvement of the health system including increased specialist health care services.

The perennial election issue of upgrading the region’s roads (four per cent) was regarded as important – especially with regards to fixing the accident plagued Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

Other important issues receiving three per cent of the vote included reopening the Capricorn Resort, addressing homelessness / building more social housing and building a HELE coal-fired power station (3 per cent).

Be sure to visit The Morning Bulletin’s website or tune into Sky News on Friday at 12pm to see Keppel’s candidates participate in a debate hosted by Paul Gleeson.

Email through your questions to Keppel’s candidates to Leighton.Smith@news.com.au

Top Keppel Issues