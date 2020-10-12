REVEALED: Find out poll results for Rocky’s biggest issues

YOUR SAY: The Morning Bulletin’s readers have voted on what they regarded as the most important issues for the Rockhampton electorate in the 2020 Queensland Election. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

WITH the 2020 Queensland Election campaign in full swing, The Morning Bulletin can reveal what our readers regard as the priority issues for the Rockhampton electorate.

After crowd sourcing suggestions and referring to previous state election campaigns and debates, a list of 30 issues was developed for our poll, which went on to receive hundreds of votes.

Tackling crime was the clear priority for readers with 14 per cent of people voting for reducing youth crime with another eight per cent voting for law and order including harsher penalties for repeat offending.

Given the shocking youth crime statistics recently revealed by The Morning Bulletin, Rockhampton’s election candidates have offered their approaches towards addressing the problem during the recent online debate.

As we begin the arduous process of recovering economically from the coronavirus pandemic, the issue of job creation was the second highest polling issue with 12 per cent of votes.

A number of strategies to shorten the Centrelink queues have been proposed by Rockhampton’s candidates.

We live in coal country and there was strong support (eight per cent) to see locally sourced coal fed into a newly constructed HELE coal-fired power station.

The drought biting Queensland hard in recent years and the desire to expand the agricultural sector has driven the strong support (8 eight per cent) for building more water infrastructure including the Bradfield Scheme and Gap Dam.

There is a strong desire (five per cent) within the electorate for the improvement of the health system including increased specialist health care services.

The perennial election issue of reducing the cost of living (four per cent) is even more important as the region rebuilds post-COVID-19.

Unleashing the tourism potential of Great Keppel Island by upgrading infrastructure, including a connection to mainland power and water, was important for four per cent of voters.

Other important issues receiving three per cent of the vote included rolling out more renewable energy generation, upgrading the region’s roads and building a high school at Gracemere.

What are Rockhampton’s big issues for the 2020 State Election?

Reducing youth crime 14 per cent

Job creation 12 per cent

Building a HELE coal-fired power station 8 per cent

Law and order including harsher penalties for repeat offending 8 per cent

Building more water infrastructure including the Bradfield Scheme and Gap Dam 8 per cent

Improving the health system including increased specialist health care services 5 per cent

Reducing cost of living pressures 4 per cent

Upgrading GKI’s infrastructure including a connection to mainland power and water 4 per cent

Rolling out more renewable energy generation 3 per cent

Upgrading the region’s roads 3 per cent

Building a high school at Gracemere 3 per cent

Stay tuned for the Keppel debate

Keppel was one of 10 key seats (Barron River, Thuringowa, Mundingburra, Whitsunday, Keppel, Pumicestone, Aspley, South Brisbane, Redlands, Gaven) selected for in person debates with Peter Gleeson moderating, and will be lifestreamed to our sites.

The debate is planned for midday on October 16.

Email through your questions to Keppel’s candidates to Leighton.Smith@news.com.au