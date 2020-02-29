REVEALED: Find out the name of Rockhampton Zoo’s baby chimp

Chimpanzee mum Holly (front) chose the name for her new baby boy today at Rockhampton Zoo. Pictures: Aden Stokes

KIDS watched in awe and excitement this morning as chimpanzee mum Holly chose the name for her new baby boy.

The chimp, born on February 3, is the son of Alon and Holly and is Capri’s half-brother.

About 200 people came along to Rockhampton Zoo this morning for the special event.

Seven-year-old Gracemere boy Emmett Kelloway came along to witness the special moment with his mum Tegan.

Tegan and Emmett Kelloway at Rockhampton Zoo.

Emmett said he wanted the bub’s name to be Archer.

“Grandma submitted the name Archer as a suggestion because of Mt Archer and the Archer brothers,” he said.

Emmett said he liked the chimps at Rockhampton Zoo.

“The babies are cute, and they are interesting to watch,” he said.

Rockhampton Regional Council received more than 750 nominations for the bub’s name, which a selection panel narrowed down to six options. They were Archer, Chikondi, Gandali, Oakly, Obi and Rocco.

The naming process kicked off at 10am, with six kids, including Emmett, from the audience called up to help place the six names in coloured envelopes.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford with Emmett Kelloway, Eva Webber, Sunny Edwards, Lara Northey, Cooper Hudson and Tenaya Marquart.

The enclosure was beautifully decorated with streamers and about 30 coloured balls, which matched the colours of the envelopes. Each ball had special treats inside for the chimps.

It was then Holly’s turn to enter the enclosure, along with the other chimps, and choose her bub’s name.

After a few minutes of chaos and anticipation as all the chimps started to find the treats inside the balls, Holly picked up a red ball.

Her bub now had a name, Gandali, which was met with the applause of the large crowd.

Gandali is a Darumbal word meaning ‘star’, which links to his place of birth on Darumbal land.

Rockhampton boy Sunny Edwards got to help out today by placing a name inside an envelope.

Leura Edwards, Nikki Semfel and Sunny Edwards, at Rockhampton Zoo.

He said he didn’t really have a preference but liked the name Gandali.

“I think it is a good name,” he said.

Sunny’s mum Nikki Semfel said she brings the kids along to the zoo every couple of months.

She said she liked the name Gandali, but also liked Archer or Chikondi.

“I thought Chiko would have made a cute nickname,” she said.

“It’s an amazing free zoo we have here in our region.

“I hope Gandali enjoys Rocky and we look forward to watching him grow up.”

Rockhampton Zoo primate keeper Blair Chapman said Gandali was a beautiful name that paid tribute to the traditional owners of the land.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford and Rockhampton Zoo primate keeper Blair Chapman holding up the name of the baby chimp - Gandali.

He said it was fantastic to have so many people involved with Gandali’s naming, “from the community to the chimpanzees”.

“It’s a fun way for us to name our little infant and it is also very enriching for the chimps,” he said.

“We don’t get to do things like this all the time so it’s a real novelty and they love it.”

Mr Chapman said Gandali was doing very well.

“He will be one month old this Monday, which is really exciting,” he said.

“We have reached many milestones and have gotten over many hurdles, which is fantastic.

“Holly is also doing well. She is doing a fantastic job at supporting him and making sure he has everything he needs to thrive.

“Gandali has not left his mum yet; it will be a number of months before he ventures off away from mum’s belly. But everyone is coming over and having a little look to see what he is doing and make sure he is okay.”

Chair of the Rockhampton Regional Council’s Parks Committee, Councillor Cherie Rutherford, said today’s experience was just “magical”.

She said the community response to the callout for name suggestions had been overwhelming.

“We asked the community to nominate their names and we got about 750 entries,” she said.

“Any of the six names would have been beautiful, but Gandali being the Darumbal word for ‘star’ and its connection to Darumbal land, it was fabulous to see that name announced.

“It was one of those very special occasions, not just for the zoo but for the whole community. It was like getting to name your own child.”

Cr Rutherford also acknowledged the hard work staff at Rockhampton Zoo put into for preparing for the event.

“The staff did an amazing job, the enclosure looked fabulous – there were streamers everywhere,” she said.

“The challenge for the chimpanzees was to pop the coloured paper mache balloons. There were lots of balloons that had been made which would have taken a very long time to put them together with lots of treats inside.

“Not only was the occasion wonderful for humans but it was a real special occasion for the chimpanzee family as well.”