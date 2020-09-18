REVEALED: Find out who was named CQ’s top VET teacher

Hardy Manser celebrating his win at this year's Queensland Training Awards with his Year 8 class. Picture: Contributed

FOR Rockhampton Grammar School teacher Hardy Manser, there is nothing more rewarding then seeing his students take on his toolbox of agricultural knowledge and skills and succeed.

Mr Manser was the regional winner of the VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year category at this year’s Queensland Training Awards.

Mr Manser, who is head of agriculture at Rockhampton Grammar School, said he watched the live awards announcement last Friday with his Year 8 class, who were cheering him on from the sidelines.

He said being named a regional winner was very humbling.

“It was a beautiful experience to share with them,” he said.

“To really lead and flagship what agricultural education is about is a fantastic opportunity in the Beef Capital.

“The Rockhampton Grammar School has been really supportive to build an industry leading program and to have my individual contribution recognised is extremely humbling.”

With a working background in science, agriculture and education and extensive industry connections, Mr Manser’s contribution to VET at The Rockhampton Grammar School is both innovative and progressive.

His knowledge and real-world approach deliver a first-class agriculture program for his students, who are looking to secure a Certificate III in Agriculture.

“About six years ago I came to The Rockhampton Grammar School and started the program from its foundations,” he said.

“Before I got here it was a single teacher program, and not a focus of the school. We have since grown the agricultural program to 650 students a year going through.

“Our next generation need to be critical thinkers but also trained in a number of cross-disciplinary areas.

“The potential of the next generation to be doing some really cutting-edge world leading agriculture and seeing their success is what keeps me motivated.

“There is nothing more satisfying than knowing you have made a difference to not only a young person’s life but also potentially the business enterprise they belong to.”

As the regional winner, Mr Manser will now progress onto the 2020 State Finals, which will be announced online on September 18.