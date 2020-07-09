REVEALED: First look at Lismore’s $6.5M sporting complex

OVAL UPGRADE: Artist impression of the completion of the $12M state-of-the-art facility including linking Oakes Oval and Crozier Field to cater for the future needs of officials, players, spectators and media. Image: Cox Architecture

OVAL UPGRADE: Artist impression of the completion of the $12M state-of-the-art facility including linking Oakes Oval and Crozier Field to cater for the future needs of officials, players, spectators and media. Image: Cox Architecture

AT LAST, images of Lismore's new multi-million sporting complex which will link Oakes Oval with Crozier Field can be revealed.

From the ground, the brutalist architecture of the building which project managers Planit Consulting have named the Tidal Pavilion, resembles a stylish bunker.

The sides of the pavilion are decorated with relief carvings of athletes and it also bears the name "Lismore."

A large open walkway allows people to move between the sporting fields.

Another image shows the Tidal Pavilion's upper deck with its views over Oakes Oval and Crozier Field.

At either end of the observation deck are rooms which will also allow a spectacular view of Aussie rules, cricket, union, league or soccer being played on the grounds.

At this stage floor plans of the Tidal Pavilion have not been released.

The council is hoping the new facilities will help cement Lismore's place as the region's top sporting hub after last year attracting the Gold Coast Suns and Sydney Swans to play a pre-season AFL game at Oakes Oval.

The multimillion-dollar upgrade will cater for the future needs of officials, players, spectators and media while accommodating a variety of sporting codes, including rugby league, rugby union, cricket, soccer and AFL.

The council's manager of major recreation and cultural facilities, Tony Duffy, said work has already commenced at the town's most famous sporting facility.

"We have started early works on the Gordon Pavilion grandstand seating, with works on the toilet blocks and other civil works commencing around September," he said.

"The majority of the upgrade will occur once the tender has been awarded which will be early next year."

Mr Duffy said council hoped to local firms to do the works wherever possible.

"We encourage all interested and qualified local companies to submit a tender for the upgrade," he said.