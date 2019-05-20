Menu
Senator Pauline Hanson holds a press conference with chief of staff James Ashby and QLD One Nation Leader Steve Dixon, Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Senator Pauline Hanson holds a press conference with chief of staff James Ashby and QLD One Nation Leader Steve Dixon, Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Politics

REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

Tegan Annett
by
20th May 2019 2:03 PM
FLYNN voters sent a clear message to the major parties during this year's federal election, showing the biggest support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation in Queensland.

With 94 per cent of votes counted One Nation's Flynn candidate Sharon Lohse has 19.52 per cent of first preference votes.

There were 14,185 residents who placed a one next to Ms Lohse's name, about 8000 less than Labor candidate Zac Beers who received 22,270.

Coalition candidate Ken O'Dowd, who won the seat for Flynn to secure his fourth-term, and Mr Beers' primary votes both dropped.

Ms Lohse, a third-generation Biggenden grazier, stood for rural issues and said there was a need for a new approach to farming regulations.

She was also critical of the anti-coal movement and backed calls for the construction of a new coal-fired power station in Central Queensland.

On Sunday Ms Lohse wrote on Facebook it was a "huge fight" and thanked her supporters, volunteers and the party's leader Pauline Hanson.

 

One Nation candidate for Flynn Sharon Lohse at the Meet the Candidates event.
One Nation candidate for Flynn Sharon Lohse at the Meet the Candidates event.

"To all my wonderful friends, supporters and helpers, sincerely a heartfelt thanks," she said.

"It's been a mountainous effort."

Ms Lohse received strong support from Ambrose, Mount Larcom and Yarwun, where she received the most first preference votes.

She was also a popular choice at Yarwun, Miriam Vale, Calliope, Boyne/Tannum, Bororen, Bajool and Baffle Creek.

Meanwhile right-wing minor party Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party received 2,072 first preference votes in Flynn.

Blair, Capricornia, Maranoa and Hinkler also showed support for Ms Hanson's party, with candidates taking 16.88, 16.63, 15.02 and 14.82 per cent of the primary vote respectively.

It's believed nationwide the New South Wales electorate of Hunter was the only place which had a higher percentage of One Nation votes than Flynn.

The Hunter candidate Stuart Bonds received 21.95 per cent of first preferences.

federal election flynn one nation pauline hanson
Gladstone Observer

