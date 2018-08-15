REVEALED: Former test player announced as new Capras coach

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a year as assistant coach with the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras, David Faiumu will step into the top job next year.

Capras CEO Peter White has just announced that the 35-year-old international will be head coach in season 2019, the position held for the past three seasons by Kim Williams.

Williams announced in June that he would not be taking up his option for a fourth year with the club and has since been appointed director of football at the West Wales Raiders.

Capras' David Faiumu. Allan Reinikka ROK061217acapras1

White said Faiumu had a wealth of playing and coaching experience, and the Capras had already benefited from that this year through his current position as assistant coach.

Faiumu came through the Capras system, playing with the then Comets in the Q-Cup in 2003.

David Faiumu Contributed

He has played alongside some of the game's best in Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott, and also worked under some of rugby league's most notable coaches, including Graham Murray and Wayne Bennett.

Faiumu played 13 internationals for New Zealand, Samoa and the European Exiles and a total of 238 NRL and Super League games in his career.