REVEALED: Frightening reality of Rocky’s public housing

A Berserker resident is living in fear after being repeatedly threatened by a violent neighbour.

BARRICADED doors and threats of gun violence have unfortunately become the terrifying new reality for a young mother living in public housing at Berserker.

The mother-of-one, who wishes to remain anonymous, spoke exclusively to The Morning Bulletin following a series of frightening incidents with her Phillips St neighbour.

She claimed one particular neighbour often displayed intimidating behaviour, even attempting to break into her car on a number of occasions – intentionally damaging it in the process.

However, it appears the woman is not alone in her fears after other residents admitted they too lived in constant fear.

“I’ve been [living] there for now three weeks and that whole time there have been people wanting to steal my car and play around with it,” she said.

In photos provided to The Morning Bulletin, clear scratches where the woman’s vehicle has allegedly been keyed are visible.

“They all go back to one specific unit, because that’s a drug house and [a group of people] go and sit in the car park most nights,” she claimed.

The concerned mother estimated between 10 to 20 cars would come and go to the property every day.

Some of the damaged which occurred to the young mother’s vehicle.

Unfortunately, the frustrating incidents are only the most minor ones in a spate of many.

“The other day we had someone try to break into our home. Someone came through our front gate and was grabbing the door handle and pulling it down really fast,” she said.

“I had to run up and hide in my bedroom, I was home alone with my four-month-old daughter.”

Failed attempts to break into her vehicle were experienced almost immediately after the young family moved into the property.

“[The alleged offender] threatened us and said we couldn’t tell the police anything he does, and for us to keep our mouths shut.”

The woman estimates between 10 to 20 cars come to and from the property each day.

“The people who tried to break into my car said they were going to come shoot my partner and try and come for me and my daughter,” the horrified woman revealed.

Another tenant – an older woman – was allegedly beaten with a plank of wood only weeks ago, as well as sustaining extensive damage to her vehicle.

“She’s okay now, but we all worry about her. She’s always getting her cars tyres slashed as well.”

The woman added police response had also been virtually non-existent – even after emergency calls were place.

“Honestly, I feel scared living there because I can’t protect myself and I can’t even protect my daughter,” she said.

A sign outside the public housing complex at Phillips St, Berserker.

The woman hopes to see an increased police presence in the area, subsequently improving its shocking crime rates.

A QPS spokesman confirmed it is working with a number of tenants and stakeholders such as the department of housing and Anglicare to rectify any issues identify by members of the community.

However, they further confirmed there had been a decrease in emergency calls within the Phillips Street area.

“We want to see the neighbourhood change; we don’t want to live in a house where we have to feel scared every day and every night,” the spokesman said.

A Department of Housing spokesperson said while they could not comment on specific matters, the majority of public housing residents contributed positively to their communities.

“The department has zero tolerance for criminal behaviour or other illegal activity and there are strong behaviour management policies in place to ensure tenants meet their obligations to pay rent, look after their properties and be good neighbours,” they said.

“These are fundamental responsibilities of any tenant in Queensland, whether in a public or private tenancy.”

They said where issues had been identified and substantiated, appropriate action would be taken under the Residential Tenancies and Rooming Accommodation Act 2008.

“Anyone who witnesses any illegal activity should report this to the Queensland Police Service immediately.”

The young family has since applied for a location transfer with the Department of Housing.