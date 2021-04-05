Revealed: Full contents of letter in house arson case

Daniel Boyd Bromilow, 28, was sentenced on Tuesday, March 30, in Rockhampton District Court for one count each of arson and fraud after a jury found him guilty of the crimes in relation to a house fire in Naughton St, Wandal, on May 28, 2019.

A man convicted of arson who tried to shift the blame by manufacturing threats including a letter which seemed “to be fawning over the defendant”.

Naughton St Wandal fire the day after

The Morning Bulletin, due to time constraints, was unable to run the full “fawning” letter during the trial.

It may provide insight, along with the other evidence provided during the trial, as to why the jury found Bromilow guilty.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said with regards to the letter Bromilow claimed he found on his car on May 18, there was no direct threat of a fire, just reference to a blaze.

“The whole purpose of that letter seems to be fawning over the defendant,” she said.

“It’s sentence after sentence to compliment (Bromilow).

“As a matter of common sense, that wouldn’t be happening if you were threatening somebody.”

Ms O’Rourke said the letter also appeared to contain personal information including how he wanted to join the military.

“Then there are the religious overtones at the bottom of the letter … and reference at the top to the Book of Daniel,” she said.

“The defendant admits in his interview he was a religious man and he goes to Bible studies.”

Letter transcribed:

Daniel Boyd Bromilow

You do not know me and I do not know you.

This is a job. Nothing personal between professionals and no I won’t tell you who hired me.

It’s not true that I don’t know you. I know of you.

Your consulting work, private security gigs and anything you deemed worthy of your time.

It has always been strange the way people speak of you. They speak of you in such high regards, praising your intellects and your imagination, your opinions and your natural talents.

You always stood on a moral high ground, steadfast against anything below you.

I wish I could have stood by you side as a loyal companion instead of as a destroyer.

Again, please don’t hate me for this.

Over the past few weeks, I have watched in confusion.

How could you be the man they speak of?

Sure, you are a looker and appear to be quite imposing but you’re a suburban dad. White picket fences and all. You cook, you clean, you take your daughter and wife out on dates.

You’re a good person and I don’t know why this job has come up.

All I can tell you is – it’s an easy gig.

Not sure when I will finish this one up.

I have some time to kill still and it’s nice to get away from the cold.

Take care of that beautiful wife and daughter of yours. They love you so much and I know you love them too.

I included some Bible verses for you.

They are for dramatic affect so.

I have also been reading the book of your namesake ‘Daniel’.

Just think of this like furnace. You will just be ok. Just believe.

Bye and best of luck with the army. If the rumours are even half true, they will gain a great asset soon.

Marlice.

Romans 3:16 – Destruction and misery are in their paths

Matthew 6: 19 – Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal.

John 10: 10 – The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy.

Proverbs 24: 22 – For their calamity will rise suddenly and who knows the ruins. Th*es

Proverbs 6: 15 – Therefore his calamity will come suddenly. Instantly he will be broken and there will be no healing.

Proverbs 16: 18 – Pride goes before destruction.

Daniel 8: 24 – His power will be mighty but not by his own power and he will destroy to an extraordinary degree and prosper and perform his will: he will destroy mighty men.

Judge Jeff Clarke said Bromilow “set out to hoodwink police and, indeed, his own family”, “systematically lied and denied” his offending and offered up other excuses.

“Your behaviour was clearly motivated by greed,” he said.

“You over-insured your own property. You lied to police about your motivation for that. You almost immediately followed through (with attempting to gain funds from insurer).

“Your persistence with this clear falsehood concerns me.

“I noticed throughout the trial you seem to revel in the false drama that you created.

“I noticed particularly that you were rapt with attention while watching yourself on the monitor while you were spinning your incredible yarn to police in the interview.

“You claim to be a Christian man. Your behaviour is entirely inconsistent with that belief system.

“There has been absolutely no acknowledgment of wrongdoing or expression of remorse.”