Revealed: Full list of Rocky region's top ranking schools

DESPITE the prestige behind private schools, one local educator is proving that public schools can measure up against the best.

Rockhampton State High School placed 51 in a list of 380 Queensland school's for their OP results, which were released on the weekend.

Out of 39 of their OP students, 11 (28.95 per cent) received scores of OP 1 to 5, placing them at the top of the Rockhampton region's schools in this category.

Rockhampton Grammar School was closest behind the state high school, placing 62, with 27.78 per cent of 126 OP students receiving OP of 1 to 5.

Rockhampton State High School Principal Kirsten Dwyer said she was "delighted" to discover that her school had ranked so strongly amongst some of the state's top, elite educators.

"We've got fantastic staff and hard-working students," Ms Dwyer said.

"We're not particularly surprised because we put a lot of work into this cohort.

"There are multiple strategies and fantastic kids coming through and our number of OP students is growing over the last few years and has continued to grow... last year we had 34 OP students.

"We also have had increasing OP results over time."

Ms Dwyer said 46 per cent of her students received an OP 1 to 10, and 79 per cent scored an OP 1 to 15.

Principal Kirsten Dwyer. Chris Ison ROK190218cschool2

"These are quite high results," she said.

"Four of our students from last year also received an OP 2."

Ms Dwyer said the high-achieving students participated in QCS preparation practise tests and the upturn of results for the school is a "positive" sign of things to come.

Ms Dwyer said there are high school students undertaking Start Uni Now with CQUniversity.

"We're also excited for 2020 when the first students of our Excellence Schools Students Program will come through to year 12," she said.

"Our STEM is in the Excellence program and we have extension classes which focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"They're using incorporated robotics, drones, modern technology as well as academic competitions which are STEM focused."

Ms Dwyer said these innovative programs are cited as progressive for the future of the school's OP ranking.

"It's all about believing in students and expecting the best from them," Ms Dwyer said.

"In terms of facilities, we're not behind private schools.

"We have massive works here: a new special education facility, a sports centre, new senior learning centre that is being finalised at the moment, a new indigenous facilities.

"I think that we're also focused on just improving their results and improving opportunities and liaising with other institutions, which are all good signs for the students of Rocky."

How did your school shape up?

#17. Toolooa State High School: 15 of 39 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 38.46%

#51. Rockhampton State High school. 11 out of 38 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 28.95%

#62. The Rockhampton Grammar School. 35 out of 126 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 27.78%

#75. Gladstone State High school. 15 out of 57 OP students received score of 1 to 5 - 26.32%

#81. Emerald State High School. 9 out of 35 OP students received scores of 1 to 5- 25.71%

#97. Chanel College. 16 out of 66 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 24.24%

#99. Yeppoon State High School. 13 out of 55 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 23.64%

#114. Heights College. 9 out of 40 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 22.5%

#119. Rockhampton Girls Grammar School. 6 out of 27 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 22.22%

#162. North Rockhampton State High School 5 out of 26 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 19.23%

#163. St Ursula's college. 9 out of 47 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 19.15%

#175. Moranbah State High School. 5 out of 27 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 18.52%

#206. The Cathedral College. 17 out of 102 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 -16.67%

#229. St Brendan's College. 7 out of 46 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 15.22%.

#252. Emmaus College. 16 out of 121 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 13.22%

#342. Dysart State High School. 1 out of 12 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 8.33%

#363. Glenmore State High. 1 out of 18 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 5.56%

#379. Blackwater State High School. 0 out of 13 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 -0%