REVEALED: Fun features for Emu Park’s multi-million dollar playground

Transformation underway: Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton, Mayor Bill Ludwig and Project Manager Craig Jepson inspecting the works and construction plans on site at Emu Park's Kerr Park.

VISUALISE an Alpha play tower, double flying fox and a galleon ship – they will be just some of the fun features of Emu Park’s $4.99 million new-look Kerr Park as it edges closer to completion.

New barbecues, picnic shelters, all-access pathways, pedestrian lighting and landscaping are also included in the scope of works.

Livingstone Shire Council says work has progressed well for the family venue which includes an enhanced contemporary playground, equipped with an attractive and unique shade structure and a range of state-of-the-art play equipment.

After work began earlier this year, the project is now into its third stage thanks to funding from the council and Queensland Government.

Mayor Bill Ludwig praised the partnership’s efforts to not only enhance Emu Park’s Village and Foreshore Revitilisation but also the competition of the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club car park, the QCWA rotunda replacement, electrical upgrades to street beautifications to Emu and Granville Sts, and Tennent Memorial Dr.

“The project’s Community Reference Group comprised of Emu Park residents and stakeholder groups, has played a pivotal role in helping to identify and co-ordinate the community’s vision for this fantastic community project through ongoing consultations and an online survey in order to create yet another world-class project,” Mayor Ludwig said.

“This contemporary signature playground, complete with an attractive and unique shade structure and featuring a range of play equipment including an Alpha tower, double flying fox, all-abilities swing, a Galleon ship and other imaginative rides, will create an inviting space for the whole community.

Council continues to manage the construction of the Kerr Park project and is using local contractors and suppliers for various elements of the project.

“Council would like to once again thank the Queensland Government, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Emu Park Bendigo Community Bank and the QCWA for their valuable financial contributions and ongoing support towards this important community project.” Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said Emu Park residents and visitors would be pleased with another dimension to the town’s foreshore,” Cr Ludwig said.

“I look forward to seeing the space open for play, as each stage of this masterplan project creates welcoming and integrated spaces for the community to enjoy,” Mrs Lauga said.

Livingstone Shire Council aims to open sections of Kerr Park by Christmas, and the project is set to be completed in early 2020.

For more information, visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/whatson.