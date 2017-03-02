REVEALED: Furniture giant set for Rocky opening tomorrow

Early Settler offer a wide range of furniture options, including feature pieces for the kitchen.

FURNITURE giant Early Settler is set to open the doors of its new Rockhampton store tomorrow.

The Rockhampton store, which will be the 50th for the company, will be located at the Redhill Homemaker Centre on Yaamba Rd.

Early Settler specialises in a wide range of furniture, home-wears and colonial, country and French provincial stylings.

An Early Settler spokesman said the expansion into CQ came after recent successful openings of stores in other regional Australia towns.

"The business saw an opportunity expand its network of stores by bringing our products to the people of Rockhampton and the surrounding Capricorn Coast,” the spokesman said.

"Early Settler's furniture offering covers the key categories of dining, sofas, bedroom, home office, outdoor and garden furniture, through to occasional pieces such as coffee tables, side tables, entertainment units and more.

"Complementing our furniture ranges, we offer a range of home improvement products such as bathroom products, chandeliers, fans, table lamps as well as an extensive array of those hard to find and unique homewares pieces.”

The full range of early settler products can be seen at www.earlysettler.com.au.